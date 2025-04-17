Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Industry Report 2025-2030: Solar Power, Wind Power, Hydropower, Biomass Capacity (Up To 1000 KWH, 1001-5000 KWH, Above 5000 KWH), & End Use (Compliance, Voluntary)
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|203
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$27.99 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$45.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Government Policies and Mandates Regarding Renewable Energy Targets Corporate Strategies and Initiatives Toward Sustainability Goals Transition Toward Renewable Energy Sources Increasing Awareness of Climate Change
Restraints
- Fluctuating Prices of RECs High Transaction Costs
Opportunities
- Increasing Investments in Clean Energy Projects Government Incentives and Financial Support Programs Elevating Demand for Solar Panels, Micro Hydropower Plants, and Micro Wind Turbines
Challenges
- Standardization Gaps in REC and Risks of Fraud and Duplicate Claims
Case Studies
- Indian Companies Utilize RECs to Meet RE100 Energy Targets South Korea Adopts LCOE-Integrated AHP Model to Design Flexible REC Multiplier System Clearway Energy Refurbishes Ocotillo Wind Farm to Extend Its Operational Life Span
Company Profiles
- 3Degrees, Inc. Statkraft Enel Spa Shell Energy EDF Trading Limited Engie STX Group South Pole Ecohz Redex Climate Impact Partners Cnerg Sterling Planet The Green Certificate Company Ofgem Grid-India Saxon Renewables Pte. Ltd Targray Nextera Energy Resources, LLC. Terrapass ACT AFS Evolugen Native Nvalue
Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Market
