Aiot Markets, 2030 By Technology (ML, NLP, Computer Vision, Context Aware AI), Platforms (Device Management, Application Enablement Platforms, Connectivity Management, Cloud, Iot Advanced Analytics)

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AIoT Market by Technology (ML, NLP, Computer Vision, Context Aware AI) and Platforms (IoT Device Management, IoT Application Enablement Platforms, IoT Connectivity Management, IoT Cloud, IoT Advanced Analytics) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market is anticipated to experience significant growth, with estimations suggesting a leap from USD 18.37 billion in 2024 to USD 79.13 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6%

This expansion is driven by the increasing deployment of IoT devices across key sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into these devices enables enhanced data analysis and decision-making processes, made increasingly effective through advanced analytics and machine learning techniques.

Emerging 5G technology further propels this growth by improving connectivity and reducing latency, thus fostering the development of smart home devices and cloud computing advancements. The region-specific analysis forecasts Asia Pacific to command the highest growth rate, driven by countries like China, Japan, and India that are investing heavily in innovative AIoT technologies.

Professional Services Segment Leads Market Share

The professional services segment, encompassing deployment and integration, support and maintenance, as well as training and consulting, holds a significant market share. Industries often lack the internal expertise required to implement AIoT systems, prompting them to outsource these tasks to specialized firms. This trend underscores the critical role of professional services in planning, designing, and maintaining AIoT frameworks.

Managed Services Segment Exhibits Fastest Growth

The managed services segment is set to register the fastest growth, enabling companies to maintain competitive market positions. By outsourcing managed services, businesses can manage task overload and streamline processes. These services offer technical expertise for sustaining and upgrading AIoT ecosystems, ensuring efficient operation management.

The segment's rapid CAGR is bolstered by increased demand for outsourced managed services. Emerging players in the managed services space are integrated facility management consultancies and round-the-clock help desks, playing crucial roles in meeting consumer demands promptly.

Asia Pacific's Market Trajectory

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate, attributed to its dynamic embrace of progressive technology solutions. The commercial roll-out of IoT technology and the ongoing development of AIoT platforms highlight the region's commitment to maximizing technological benefits. Significant focus is observed in sectors such as mobility and transportation, energy and utilities, and healthcare and life sciences.

In-depth interviews were conducted with industry leaders, providing a comprehensive perspective of the AIoT market's competitive landscape. These interviews involved chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and other key executives, providing insights into strategy formulation and market positioning across various geographies: North America (30%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (35%), and the Rest of the World (10%).

Notable market players include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), Intel (US), Hitachi (Japan), and SAP (Germany). These companies are employing strategic measures such as partnerships, new product launches, and acquisitions, to augment their market presence.

Research Scope and Market Insights

The research entails a thorough examination of the AIoT market size across segments including offerings, technologies, deployment types, and vertical markets across regions. Key findings reveal insightful analysis on the primary market drivers (data growth from IoT devices, demand for automation), restraints (high implementation costs), and opportunities (IoT investments).



Product Development/Innovation: Insights into emerging technologies, R&D activities, and AIoT service launches.

Market Development: Geographical and sector-specific opportunities, enhancing regional penetration strategies.

Market Diversification: Data on new markets, untapped geographical expansions, and novel investments. Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluation of market shares, business strategies, and service offerings from industry leaders.

Key Attributes:

