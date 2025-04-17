Aiot Markets, 2030 By Technology (ML, NLP, Computer Vision, Context Aware AI), Platforms (Device Management, Application Enablement Platforms, Connectivity Management, Cloud, Iot Advanced Analytics)
|No. of Pages
|343
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$18.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$79.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Exponential Growth of Data from IoT Devices Demand for Automation and Enhanced Operational Efficiency Rising Need to Provide Improved User Experiences and Personalization
Restraints
- High Costs of Implementation Limited Interoperability and Fragmented Standards
Opportunities
- Increasing Investments in Internet of Things (IoT) Growing Need for Advanced Security Solutions
Challenges
- Lack of Skills and Awareness Related to Aiot Technologies Data Privacy and Security Concerns
Industry Trends
- Brief History of Aiot Market
- 2000-2010 2010-2020 2020-Present
- Average Selling Price Trend Among Key Players, by Offering Indicative Pricing Analysis of Aiot
- Key Technologies
- Machine Learning (ML) Natural Language Processing (Nlp) Computer Vision
- Edge Computing Cloud Computing
- 5G Blockchain Digital Twin
- Methodology
- Case Study 1: Suez Improved Its Production Quality Control with AI and IoT Solutions Case Study 2: US-based Global Manufacturer of Professional Factory Grade Systems Used Orion's Aiot Solutions to Track System Anomalies Case Study 3: Alibaba Cloud's Et City Brain Solution Helped City Administrators in Hangzhou Analyze Traffic Data
- Aiot Technology Roadmap Till 2030 Short-Term Roadmap (2024-2025) Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028) Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
- General Data Protection Regulation Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Federal Trade Commission Federal Communications Commission International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission Standards
- Iso/Ice Jtc Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc Iso/Iec Jtc1/Sc3 Iso/Iec Jtc1/Sc2
- Cen/Cenelec
- US Canada
- China Japan India
- GCC Countries South Africa
- Brazil
- Threat of New Entrants Threat of Substitutes Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
- Key Stakeholders in Buying Process Buying Criteria
- Impact of Generative AI on Aiot Use Cases of Generative AI in Aiot Future of Generative AI in Aiot
Company Profiles
- IBM Cisco Aws Google Microsoft Oracle Hpe Intel Hitachi SAP Tencent Sharp Global Ptc Sas Telit Cinterion Robert Bosch Axiomtek Softweb Solutions Wiliot Relayr Terminus Group C3 IoT Clearblade Semifive Falkonry Uptake Butlr
