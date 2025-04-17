SCCG Expands Partnership With AWARE: Named Preferred Reseller For AWARE's Future-Proof Biometric KYC Solutions In Gaming

SCCG Expands Partnership with AWARE

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management is proud to announce an expanded partnership with AWARE, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a global leader in biometric verification software. Under this new agreement, SCCG becomes a preferred reseller for AWARE's biometric and identity verification solutions within the global gaming industry.

AWARE's advanced biometric technology offers a future-proof solution for iGaming and gambling platforms-empowering operators to ensure compliance, prevent fraud, and protect players, all while delivering a seamless and secure user experience. With growing regulatory scrutiny and rising demand for frictionless onboarding, AWARE's adaptive biometrics provide a scalable and trusted identity framework for modern gaming environments.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, commented:

“This partnership allows us to give gaming operators access to the most advanced identity technology available. AWARE's biometrics are not only powerful and compliant-they're designed for real-world implementation across global gaming platforms. It's a game-changer for operators focused on long-term success.”

AWARE's technology supports a range of mission-critical functions including age and ID verification, multi-factor authentication, and ongoing fraud prevention. Operators can deploy these tools to streamline KYC processes while maintaining rigorous regulatory standards across jurisdictions.

In addition to biometric verification, AWARE's full suite includes complementary solutions such as document authentication and geolocation-further strengthening the integrity of gaming platforms operating in a diverse and evolving compliance landscape.

Through this preferred reseller agreement, SCCG will work closely with operators to implement AWARE's tools across sports betting, iGaming, social casino, sweepstakes, tribal, and regulated gaming markets-bridging technology and compliance with a player-first approach.

ABOUT AWARE

AWARE is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware's offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company's 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware's algorithms are based on diverse data sets from around the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry , dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

