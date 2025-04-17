Vizconnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) To Receive Returns From New England Kitchens Investment

"New England Kitchens has consistently proven itself as a market leader, and we are proud to be part of its continued success.” Stated Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc.

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

- Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc, ME, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VizConnect, Inc., a strategic business development and investment company, is pleased to announce that it is set to receive returns from its investment in New England Kitchens, LLC (NEK). This milestone represents a key achievement in VizConnect's long-term strategy to support high-growth businesses and build sustainable revenue streams.VizConnect's investment in New England Kitchens has played a pivotal role in strengthening NEK's market position as a premier provider of high-quality kitchen and flooring solutions in Maine. With NEK recently securing a major contract to provide kitchens and flooring for a 172-unit residential complex in Windham, Maine, the financial benefits of this partnership are now materializing.A Strategic Investment Paying Off“We are incredibly excited to see the tangible financial returns from our investment in New England Kitchens,” said Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc.“This demonstrates the strength of our business model-strategically identifying and nurturing companies that align with our growth vision. New England Kitchens has consistently proven itself as a market leader, and we are proud to be part of its continued success.”New England Kitchens has been a trusted partner for Maine contractors for over 35 years, offering exceptional service and high-quality products. As a locally owned and independent company, NEK continues to strengthen its presence in the industry by forging key partnerships with developers and builders.“With VizConnect's investment and strategic guidance, we've been able to expand our capabilities and secure major projects that position us for long-term success,” said Shannon Croteau, New England Kitchens representative.“This partnership has enabled us to scale our operations and bring high-quality kitchen solutions to more projects across the region.”Positioning for Future GrowthThe anticipated financial returns from this investment will provide VizConnect with additional capital to reinvest in other high-growth opportunities. The company remains focused on expanding its portfolio in key sectors, including real estate development, green energy, and disruptive technologies such as AI and blockchain-based solutions.“This success reinforces our approach to investing in strong businesses with a clear path to profitability,” Mahaka added.“As we continue to explore new opportunities, our focus remains on generating value for our stakeholders and positioning VizConnect for sustained long-term growth.”About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company's portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its' core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT, and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company's experienced Team is driven to increase customers' value, maximize existing capabilities, improve shareholder performance and profitability, increase cost efficiencies, optimize business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis, and simplify business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at ..., or via the website .About New England Kitchens, LLCNew England Kitchens has been serving Maine's construction industry for over 35 years, providing top-quality kitchen and flooring solutions. As a trusted partner for builders and developers, NEK takes pride in delivering exceptional service and craftsmanship, ensuring seamless integration into residential and commercial projects.Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.Social Media Links for VizConnect, Inc:@VizConnect@vizconnectPreferred Vendors Listing for Purchasing VizConnect, Inc. Shares:Charles Schwab:Vanguard:

Temba Mahaka

VizConnect, Inc.

+1 855-849-2666

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.