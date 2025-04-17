Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit In Orange County Jail Case

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm has filed a federal lawsuit (case number: 7:24-cv-04626-PMH) on behalf of the family of Niki Capaci, a 40-year-old Middletown woman and mother of seven who died while in custody at Orange County Jail in Goshen, New York, in May 2023.The lawsuit alleges that Ms. Capaci's death resulted from improper medical care during severe drug withdrawal. According to court documents, Ms. Capaci informed jail medical staff about her history of intolerance to the medication Suboxone and requested methadone instead for withdrawal management. The family alleges this request was ignored, leading to severe withdrawal symptoms, including profuse vomiting, diarrhea, sweating, and tremors."Our client had a constitutional right to proper medical care while in custody, and we believe that right was violated," said Jaehyun Oh , attorney at the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm representing the Capaci family. "The New York State Commission of Correction report has confirmed that jail staff failed to adequately evaluate Ms. Capaci and did not transfer her to emergency care when her symptoms clearly indicated the need for immediate medical attention."Court filings state that jail video shows Ms. Capaci was unable to walk hours before her death and was taken to the infirmary in a wheelchair before being returned to her cell, where she was found deceased the following morning. The lawsuit names Orange County, a corrections officer, and Wellpath, the jail's medical provider, as defendants.The New York State Commission of Correction report cited in the lawsuit found that corrections officers failed to properly monitor Ms. Capaci during their rounds and that medical staff failed to provide adequate care despite clear signs of distress."Her pleas for help were ignored for hours," said Ben Capaci, the deceased's brother. "We are pursuing this case not only for justice for Niki but to ensure no other family has to endure what we've gone through."Orange County Attorney Rick Golden has stated the county disputes the allegations and plans to defend against the claims in court.The case is temporarily paused due to Wellpath's recent bankruptcy filing, but the law firm has requested that the judge allow proceedings to continue against the other defendants, including Orange County and jail staff.About Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm: The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm is a leading personal injury and civil rights law firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence, medical malpractice, and civil rights violations. With decades of experience, the firm has established a strong record of securing justice for clients throughout New York.

