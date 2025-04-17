Innovative Coating Solutions For A More Sustainable UAE

Roof coating with VIPShield system

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The UAE's construction sector is rapidly evolving, driven by green building initiatives, net-zero energy goals, and sustainable urban development. As architects, planners, and developers, the challenge lies in creating durable, high-performance structures that meet stringent environmental regulations while maintaining aesthetic appeal and long-term functionality.VIP Coatings is committed to supporting these efforts by providing advanced, sustainable coating solutions that enhance building longevity, water conservation, and overall efficiency-critical elements in modern urban planning.Eco-Friendly Coatings for Sustainable ConstructionWith the Dubai Green Building Regulations and Abu Dhabi's Estidama Pearl Rating System, the UAE mandates the use of sustainable construction materials that promote energy efficiency, waste reduction, and lower environmental impact.Our System Range is designed to help developers meet and exceed these regulatory requirements. As a VOC-free, seamless waterproofing solution, LiquiShield protects foundations and underground structures while ensuring long-term durability without compromising sustainability. For rooftops, our VIPShield System offers advanced protection with high UV-reflection due to reflective pigments in the top layer. This innovative design significantly reduces energy consumption by minimizing heat absorption.VIPShield is also an excellent solution for planter boxes. Its root-resistant properties eliminate the need for repairs or re-waterproofing, while also protecting shops, offices, or any facilities located beneath the planters.Moreover, all our systems are designed for fast application and have a long service life, making them an eco-friendly choice for sustainable construction. By reducing maintenance needs and material waste, our solutions contribute to more efficient and environmentally responsible urban development.Why Architects & Planners Choose VIP Coatings.Sustainability Compliance – Supports LEED & Estidama green building certifications..Seamless, VOC-Free Protection – Ideal for energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact..Versatility – Suitable for foundations, roofs, podium decks, and basements, ensuring comprehensive building protection..Durability – Extends the lifespan of structures, reducing maintenance and material waste over time.Water Conservation & Smart InfrastructureWater scarcity is a major concern in the UAE, leading to investments in desalination plants, water recycling systems, and smart irrigation. Architects and developers need high-performance waterproofing that protects these critical infrastructures.VIP Coatings has been a key contributor to water conservation projects, including the Boulevard World Potable and Irrigation Water Tanks, where our LiquiShield system was applied to ensure long-term water containment and structural integrity.Our solutions are ideal for:.Potable & irrigation water tanks – Seamless, NSF-certified waterproofing for safe water storage..Smart irrigation & sustainable landscaping – Long-lasting protection for green roofs and water-efficient urban projects..Desalination & wastewater treatment plants – Prevents chemical degradation and leakage, ensuring maximum efficiency.Shaping the Future of Sustainable Coatings in the RegionAt the recent MENALAC (Middle East & North Africa Leisure & Attraction Council) Health, Safety & Sustainability Day, our Technical Sales and Specification Manager, Ehab Qiblawi, delivered a keynote presentation titled:“Innovative Coating Solutions for Sustainable and Safe Leisure Facilities”. His session explored how cutting-edge polyurea lining systems are transforming waterparks, lagoons, and resort pools byreducing environmental impact with durable, eco-friendly materials that minimize resource waste and by extending infrastructure lifespan using advanced protection technologies that withstand extreme conditionsAs the leisure industry evolves, VIP Coatings is committed to collaborating with operators, architects, and manufacturers to deliver solutions that merge peak performance with environmental responsibility.Additionally, VIP Coatings will be showcasing its latest innovations at the upcoming SEA Exhibition in Riyadh this May, reinforcing our commitment to advancing sustainable coating technologies in the region.Future-Proof Your Projects with VIP CoatingsSustainable urban development is no longer optional - it's a necessity. Architects, planners, and developers can achieve long-lasting, eco-friendly results by integrating VIP Coatings' advanced solutions. These high-performance coatings enhance the durability and sustainability of projects while ensuring compliance with UAE green building standards. Additionally, they help reduce maintenance and lifecycle costs, supporting water conservation and smart infrastructure initiatives for a more resilient built environment.Let's build a more sustainable future together. Contact VIP Coatings today to explore how our innovative solutions can elevate your next project.For more information about VIP Coatings, visit or contact ....

