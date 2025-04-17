Response Plus Medical & Its Subsidiary Prometheus Medical Collaborate With BACSWN To Enhance Emergency Response In Bahamas

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Response Plus Medical (RPM) – the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the Middle East region and a part of Response Plus Holding PJSC, has entered into a groundbreaking collaboration with the Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network Ltd (BACSWN) to assist the Bahamian Ministries of Aviation, Energy & Transport and Health (the Department of Public Health & Public Hospitals Authority) to enhance the aviation emergency response capacity in the Commonwealth of Bahamas.

The agreement comes close on the heels of The Bahamas establishing its Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2025 and is a major milestone for RPM as it expands its global footprint to boost the emergency response competencies of the nation - affirming the strategic vision of the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fred Mitchell, M.P., to create stronger economic, cultural, and diplomatic relations between the UAE and Bahamas.

Tasked with the responsibility of setting up the Caribbean's first NextGen Meteorological Watch Office, with the capabilities to track flights in real-time, provide crash, search & rescue coordination and supply advanced real-time situational awareness of the meteorological conditions affecting any flight operating within the 173,000 sq miles of the archipelagic airspace, BACSWN alongside RPM and its subsidiary Prometheus Medical International will work closely with the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to:



Develop, set up and provide emergency medical services infrastructure for aviation related incidents throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas Family Islands; Identify, hire and train local professionals in pre-hospital care, crash, fire, search-and-rescue operations and hydro-meteorological services in accordance with The Bahamas' binding obligations under the Chicago Convention for International Civil Aviation (ICAO).

This is to enable the nation to provide for the safe, efficient and expeditious passage of any commercial, cargo or private carrier operating within The Bahamas' strategically located sovereign archipelagic airspace as per its binding obligations under ICAO.

The contract was signed by Dr Rohil Raghavan , Chief Executive Officer of RPM, and Robert Dupuch-Carron , Founder of BACSWN, in the presence of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil , Founder-Chairman of Burjeel Holdings and Founder & Board Member of RPM.

Dr Rohil Raghavan said:“RPM is thrilled to embark on this milestone contract – the first for us to handle emergency response of a country. With the proven expertise of RPM in emergency medical training and consultancy, we can collectively fortify the quality and continuity of emergency response in The Bahamas. This is in line with RPM's broader vision to expand its presence and proficiency in pre-hospital care across the globe.”

Robert Dupuch-Carron said:“As part of its wider mandate to improve emergency and aviation weather detection and tracking capabilities in The Bahamas, BACSWN always believed in working alongside partners with world-class expertise in the field. Our agreement with RPM marks a significant step towards our mission to build a robust emergency response ecosystem in The Bahamas. With RPM, we look forward to building advanced capabilities in search and rescue and emergency operations whose benefits will provide a major boost to our nation, its people and for Prime Minister Hon. Philip E.B. Davis' administration.”

RPM operates over 420 clinics and provides pre-hospital care in the Energy sector, Defence Sector, and other industrial domains in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Norway, boasting a Tier One client roster. The Group's diversified portfolio includes Prometheus Medical International and Health Tech Training Center which collectively conducts over 45,000 trainings across sectors year-on-year, OccuMed Clinic, and RPM Medical Manpower Supply.