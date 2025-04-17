Intellectai Launches Magic Placement, A Purple Fabric-Powered Solution Delivering Business Impact With Agentic AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Built on Purple Fabric, Magic Placement leverages Agentic AI and LLMs to deliver speed, consistency, and accuracy across underwriting and distribution workflows

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IntellectAI, an Insurtech Transformation Partner with end-to-end, AI and data-powered underwriting solutions from Intellect Design Arena, today announced the launch of Magic Placement, a cutting-edge addition to its digital underwriting and distribution ecosystems for agents, brokers, and wholesalers. This powerful new capability leverages Agentic AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) from IntellectAI's Business Impact AI Platform, Purple Fabric , to deliver faster, cheaper, more consistent, and accurate policy, quote, and binder comparisons.

Brokers routinely handle large volumes of complex documents, including quotes, binders, new business, and expiring policies. Comparing these insurance documents is a tedious, time-consuming, inefficient, and error-prone process that can take days. This results in operational bottlenecks, missed revenue opportunities, and increased E&O exposure for insureds and distributors. These traditional document review methods are inefficient, expensive, and unsustainable in today's fast-paced insurance landscape.

Magic Placement automates this process, helping agents, brokers, and wholesalers spot discrepancies instantly and ensure consistency across key placement documents. Built with advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) and Agentic AI, this powerful solution brings consistency, speed, and accuracy to every placement decision.

Unlike traditional automation tools, Magic Placement employs intelligent generative AI agents-built on IntellectAI's core platform, Purple Fabric-that autonomously extract, compare, and generate business-critical insights across multiple insurance documents. Purple Fabric provides the foundational intelligence and orchestration layer that powers the scalability, flexibility, and domain-specific accuracy of solutions like Magic Placement.

Purpose-built specifically for agents, brokers, and wholesalers, Magic Placement enhances decision-making, reduces inefficiencies, and provides the technological foundation for next-generation underwriting transformation. Organisations leveraging AI-driven document intelligence will gain a strategic edge in an increasingly competitive insurance market.

With Magic Placement – powered by IntellectAI's Purple Fabric platform – firms gain:

- Faster turnaround times on document review, enabled by generative AI agents that work at speed and scale

- Reduced manual effort and E&O exposure, as a result of intelligent automation designed specifically for complex insurance workflows

- More consistent, confident placement decisions, driven by accurate, contextual insights across every document

“Manual document comparison is one of the most inefficient and risk-prone parts of the placement process,” said Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI.“Magic Placement, built on our proprietary Purple Fabric platform, completely redefines how agents, brokers, and wholesalers approach it-automating the work, reducing E&O exposure for both the insured and the distributor, and giving them back time to focus on placing smarter and faster.”

Sandeep Haridas, EVP and Insurance Business Head at IntellectAI, added,“The insurance industry has made impressive strides in adopting automation across underwriting and operations, yet distribution-particularly the placement process-remains stubbornly manual, time-intensive, and error-prone. Many firms still rely on offshore BPOs for basic support, which only scratches the surface of what's possible.“

“With Magic Placement, we're reimagining what placement can look like. By harnessing the power of Large Language Models and Agentic AI-brought to life through the orchestration layer of our Purple Fabric platform-we're enabling a smarter, faster, and more accurate placement experience. This is a clear example of how IntellectAI is solving real-world challenges in insurance distribution with the next generation of AI.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across fifty-seven countries. Intellect's revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 386 microservices, 650 events, and over 2015 APIs, eMACH enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world's first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit

IntellectAI is an Insurtech Transformation Partner with contemporary AI and ML solutions, data insights triangulated from thousands of sources, and agile technology, data science and consulting teams that take a strategic approach to tackling the biggest challenges for the industry.

