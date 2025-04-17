Cold Plasma Research Report 2024-2025 & 2029: North America Leads Global Cold Plasma Market; Asia Pacific To See Highest Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|238
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Drivers
- Increased Benefits and Wider Industrial Applications Increasing Use in Wound Healing Growing Applications in Cancer and Infectious Disease Treatment Technological Advancements and New Product Launches
Challenges
- High Capital Investments
Opportunities
- Growing Focus on Sustainability in Various Industries Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
Challenges
- Limited Commercialization and Awareness of Cold Plasma Limited Presence of Key Players in Developing Countries
Industry Trends
- Increasing Adoption in Healthcare Food Safety and Preservation Growth in Textile and Material Processing Focus on Sustainable Solutions
Company Profiles
- Nordson Corporation Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. Plasmatreat GmbH Apyx Medical Relyon Plasma GmbH P2I Ltd. Henniker Plasma Enercon Industries Corporation Acxys Plasma Technologies Tantec A/S Europlasma Nv Thierry Corp. Surfx Technologies, LLC Softal Corona & Plasma GmbH Coating Plasma Innovation Ferrarini & Benelli Srl Neoplas Med GmbH Terraplasma GmbH Molecular Plasma Group Cinogy Technologies GmbH US Medical Innovations Leaflife Technology Plasmawise Phasertek Environmental Ltd. Keylink
