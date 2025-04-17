403
Drysplash Industries Joins Fastercapital's Launchup Program To Accelerate Waterless Car Wash Revolution
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DrySplash Industries Corporation, an innovative startup revolutionizing the car wash industry with its waterless cleaning technology, has joined FasterCapital's LaunchUp program to accelerate its growth and market expansion. The company, founded and led by Max Forzan, is currently raising $3M to develop its cutting-edge solution further and expand its presence across the United States.
Drysplash has pioneered an eco-friendly, subscription-based car wash service designed for apartment complexes and high-density urban communities. Through strategic partnerships, including a collaboration with ElevatedLiving, the company has already positioned itself within over 200 apartment buildings in key metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and Florida. By leveraging nanotechnology and an overnight service model, Drysplash provides a convenient and sustainable alternative to traditional car washing, saving thousands of gallons of water daily.
FasterCapital's LaunchUp program will provide Drysplash with the strategic mentorship, business development support, and investor connections necessary to scale its operations and redefine industry standards.
Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, said:
"Max Forzan and his team have demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation in tackling a major environmental and consumer challenge. Their waterless car wash technology is a game-changer, and we are thrilled to help them access the resources they need to expand their market presence and attract the right investors."
On the company's side, Max Forzan, Founder & CEO of Drysplash, commented on the partnership:
"FasterCapital's support is a significant milestone in our journey. As we work towards raising $3 million, their expertise and global investor network will be invaluable in scaling our solution. We are not just building a business-we are creating a new standard for sustainability in urban living."
With the backing of FasterCapital's LaunchUp program, Drysplash is set to drive forward its mission of transforming car care while promoting water conservation on a larger scale.
