Accor Expands In Central India With Signing Of Novotel And Ibis Styles In Indore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai – Accor, a global leader in hospitality, proudly announces the signing of Novotel Indore Super Corridor and ibis Styles Indore Super Corridor, solidifying its presence in one of Central India's fastest-growing commercial hubs. Scheduled to open in 2029, this 310-key dual-branded hotel development will cater to Indore's increasing demand for high-quality accommodations, supporting its transformation into a leading business and lifestyle destination.
Strategically located near the city's Super Corridor, a thriving commercial and IT hub, the two hotels will cater to a diverse mix of corporate travellers, MICE business, and leisure guests. This signing reflects Accor's continued expansion in India, further enhancing its footprint in the region.
Developed by Pitraparvat Developers Private Limited, the hotels will offer 170 guestrooms at Novotel Indore Super Corridor and 140 guestrooms at ibis Styles Indore Super Corridor, providing a broad range of accommodation options to suit different traveller preferences. The properties will include multiple dining venues, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, swimming pool, and flexible event and banquet spaces.
Aniruddh Kumar, Vice President of Development, India & South Asia at Accor, stated, "Indore is rapidly emerging as a dynamic hub for business, technology, and lifestyle, making it a perfect location for Accor's continued growth in the country. The signing of Novotel and ibis Styles Indore Super Corridor aligns with our strategic vision to bring world-class hospitality to key urban hubs. With its well-connected metro and road infrastructure, the new hotels will redefine Indore's hospitality landscape. These properties will seamlessly blend comfort, efficiency, and quality service to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers."
Parth Shukla, Director, Pitraparvat Developers Private Limited, added, "This partnership marks a significant step in our commitment to shaping Indore's hospitality landscape. With Accor's global expertise and our deep-rooted presence in the region, we are confident that these hotels will set new standards in service and guest experience."
Novotel, with over 590 hotels across 68 countries and 180 more in the pipeline, champions balanced living for both business travellers and families. Meanwhile, the ibis brands, including ibis Styles, reliably offer convenient, friendly and value-for-money stays, with over 2,500 hotels in 79 countries, including over 680 ibis Styles hotels globally.
The Novotel Indore Super Corridor and ibis Styles Indore Super Corridor will further enhance Accor's diverse portfolio in India, strengthening the Group's presence in Madhya Pradesh.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
