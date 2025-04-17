MASORI Therapeutics Announces Generative AI Solutions Proven To Drive Healthcare And Pharma Sales, Growth, And Profits

Logo

Sales teams are poised for exponential sales using smartphones, as innovation meets expertise to transform the future of life sciences

- Dane D. Hallberg, Executive Chairman and CEO of Masori Therapeutics, NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Masori Therapeutics today announced the debut of its new suite of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI ) solutions, which are proven to drive sales and revenue growth for healthcare and pharma businesses. With powerful AI, Masori Therapeutics empowers pharma brands to merge smart data with precise and actionable targeting. The solutions use AI to analyze the most current data to develop actionable insights, optimize decision-making, and enhance outcomes across the pharmaceutical landscape."Our mission is simple, to help life science companies unlock the full potential of AI technology , creating impactful touchpoints across the patient journey," said Dane D. Hallberg, Executive Chairman and CEO of Masori Therapeutics. "AI-powered solutions support brands in engaging healthcare professionals (HCPs) at key moments. The goals are optimal patient outcome and sustained business growth for healthcare businesses."One Masori Therapeutics client reported positive double-digit prescription growth using the MASORI GO NBA (next best action) field sales alert and targeting system. This success story highlights how Masori Therapeutics' decades of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry experience translate into innovation. By incorporating robust customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities into the GenAI toolset, Masori Therapeutics enables personalized engagement and streamlined communication with healthcare providers-driving gains in market share, elevating HCP relationships, and ensuring a meaningful impact on patient care.The Masori AI Chatbot revolutionizes interaction between patients and HCPs, for better compliance and intuitive engagement.Key benefits of the new AI technology include:- First mover advantage- Enhanced engagement- Simplified access- Medical, legal, and regulatory standards- Cost and time efficiency- Omnichannel integration and real-time feedback from field teamsFor more information and an opportunity for a demonstration, visit

