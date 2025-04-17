Ozuma Appoints Zeeshan Mallick As Fractional CMO To Accelerate Growth And Strengthen Brand Positioning

Ozuma Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ozuma , the all-in-one crypto-banking platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Zeeshan Mallick, Founder and CEO of YouYaa , as its new Fractional Chief Marketing Officer. This collaboration marks a significant step in Ozuma's mission to become the go-to financial platform for crypto-native individuals and businesses across the globe.

With a track record of delivering $5M+ in revenue through his agency YouYaa and deep expertise in scaling fintech brands, Zeeshan brings a data-driven and results-oriented approach to marketing. His first 90 days will focus on four core objectives:

1. Launching a robust acquisition strategy to drive user growth

2. Defining and executing a go-to-market plan for retail industry engagement

3. Enhancing Ozuma's visual identity to reflect a clean and premium brand

4. Crafting a compelling brand narrative that resonates with both crypto and traditional finance audiences

“We're excited to welcome Zeeshan on board,” said Kazi Monirul Kabir, CEO of Ozuma.“His experience in fintech, crypto, and performance marketing is exactly what we need to scale quickly and position Ozuma as the future of banking for the digital age.”

Zeeshan Mallick commented:“Ozuma has all the raw ingredients: a strong product, a global vision, and real user demand. My goal is to amplify that with clear positioning, intelligent marketing, and rapid execution. We're going to build a brand that stands out in the crypto-fintech space and connects deeply with our users.”

This partnership will accelerate Ozuma's expansion efforts, particularly as it explores opportunities with freelancers, digital nomads, and the retail sector. With new product features, expanded use cases, and a refined customer journey on the horizon, Ozuma is poised for breakout growth in 2025.

About Ozuma

Ozuma is a crypto-first financial platform offering seamless money transfers, virtual debit cards, crypto payroll solutions, and virtual IBANs. Built for a global audience, Ozuma bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy.

About Zeeshan Mallick

Zeeshan is a digital strategist and the founder of YouYaa, a Dubai-based growth agency focused on marketing for finance and tech companies. He also leads ZMC , a training and consultancy brand helping others build high-revenue marketing agencies.

