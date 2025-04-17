403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
From kitchen stash to ketch-upgrade: Heinz Trade-Up gives everyone in Dubai a Heinz bottle in return for their unwanted ketchup sachets
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April 17, 2025: Have you been there? Your kitchen drawer overflowing with the little takeaway packets you’re almost certainly never going to use, but hang on to because you don’t have the heart to throw them away? Well, according to a recent Heinz survey, 70% of UAE residents have unwanted ketchup sachets at home, with nearly half (48%) confessing they’ve got 5–10 rogue sachets cluttering their kitchens at any given moment. More than half (54.7%) of respondents even described the situation as downright frustrating.
This confirmed what everyone already knew – 60% of are more likely to use the sachets if they were Heinz. In response to this, the world’s favorite ketchup brand has unveiled the ultimate solution: the Heinz Trade-Up—because if it’s ketchup, it has to be Heinz.
The Heinz Trade-Up will run from April 16 to April 20th, allowing residents across Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Discovery Gardens and Bur Dubai—the opportunity to use their unwanted ketchup sachets as currency to get a bottle of Heinz ketchup at a custom-designed Heinz vending machine. Every five sachets earn visitors a whole bottle of Heinz, with the goal to give that leftover pile a fun and useful purpose. It’s just another way Heinz is making life more delicious.
Passant El Ghannam, Marketing Director at Kraft Heinz MEA said: “Heinz fans take their ketchup seriously, and their irrational love for it makes it hard to settle for anything less than Heinz. This almost always leads to a sachet stockpile they didn’t sign up for. With the Heinz Trade-Up, we’re giving fans a fun way to upgrade their sachet stash.”
Heinz fans can follow @heinzarabia on Instagram to keep up with machine locations and hop on over with their unwanted ketchup sachet stockpile to start trading them in for Heinz bottles until stocks last.
This confirmed what everyone already knew – 60% of are more likely to use the sachets if they were Heinz. In response to this, the world’s favorite ketchup brand has unveiled the ultimate solution: the Heinz Trade-Up—because if it’s ketchup, it has to be Heinz.
The Heinz Trade-Up will run from April 16 to April 20th, allowing residents across Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Discovery Gardens and Bur Dubai—the opportunity to use their unwanted ketchup sachets as currency to get a bottle of Heinz ketchup at a custom-designed Heinz vending machine. Every five sachets earn visitors a whole bottle of Heinz, with the goal to give that leftover pile a fun and useful purpose. It’s just another way Heinz is making life more delicious.
Passant El Ghannam, Marketing Director at Kraft Heinz MEA said: “Heinz fans take their ketchup seriously, and their irrational love for it makes it hard to settle for anything less than Heinz. This almost always leads to a sachet stockpile they didn’t sign up for. With the Heinz Trade-Up, we’re giving fans a fun way to upgrade their sachet stash.”
Heinz fans can follow @heinzarabia on Instagram to keep up with machine locations and hop on over with their unwanted ketchup sachet stockpile to start trading them in for Heinz bottles until stocks last.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment