403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mubadala Announces $600 Million Investment in Nord Anglia Education Joining a Consortium led by EQT
(MENAFN- FGS Global) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 17 April 2025 – Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based investment company, announced its agreement to acquire a minority stake in Nord Anglia Education, a leading international schools organization for $600 million. Mubadala will join the consortium led by global investment organization EQT which includes Neuberger Berman, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A., and Dubai Holding.
“We are pleased to announce our investment in Nord Anglia Education and are proud to be joining an experienced consortium of international investors led by EQT. The increasing demand for high-quality education, coupled with Nord Anglia’s innovative approach and commitment to individualized learning makes this a compelling opportunity. We look forward to working closely with the Board and the management team, supporting them as they continue to expand their footprint and deliver leading educational experiences and outcomes around the globe,” said Alvin Teh, Head of Consumer at Mubadala.
Operating over 80 schools in 33 countries, Nord Anglia educates more than 90,000 students from ages 2 to 18. Its students consistently achieve excellent academic results, with Year 12 graduates regularly accepted into the world’s top 100 universities. Central to Nord Anglia’s educational philosophy is its personalized learning approach, where classroom teaching is tailored to each student’s unique learning style.
Jack Hennessy, Partner at EQT Private Capital said, “We’re pleased to welcome Mubadala as a new investor in Nord Anglia. This marks an important milestone in the company's journey and further strengthens its position as the world’s leading premium education platform. Mubadala brings a global perspective and strategic reach that will be valuable as Nord Anglia continues to grow and innovate. Mubadala is joining a group of like-minded, long-term partners who share our commitment to supporting the company’s exceptional leadership team and their mission to deliver world-class learning experiences to students around the globe.”
Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education stated, “Mubadala’s commitment to the growth and development of Nord Anglia’s educational offer will further strengthen the learning experiences we create for students as the world’s leading international schools organization. Our world-class global investors, led by EQT, share our philosophy of improving students’ outcomes through the high-quality opportunities we create inside and outside the classroom.”
“We are pleased to announce our investment in Nord Anglia Education and are proud to be joining an experienced consortium of international investors led by EQT. The increasing demand for high-quality education, coupled with Nord Anglia’s innovative approach and commitment to individualized learning makes this a compelling opportunity. We look forward to working closely with the Board and the management team, supporting them as they continue to expand their footprint and deliver leading educational experiences and outcomes around the globe,” said Alvin Teh, Head of Consumer at Mubadala.
Operating over 80 schools in 33 countries, Nord Anglia educates more than 90,000 students from ages 2 to 18. Its students consistently achieve excellent academic results, with Year 12 graduates regularly accepted into the world’s top 100 universities. Central to Nord Anglia’s educational philosophy is its personalized learning approach, where classroom teaching is tailored to each student’s unique learning style.
Jack Hennessy, Partner at EQT Private Capital said, “We’re pleased to welcome Mubadala as a new investor in Nord Anglia. This marks an important milestone in the company's journey and further strengthens its position as the world’s leading premium education platform. Mubadala brings a global perspective and strategic reach that will be valuable as Nord Anglia continues to grow and innovate. Mubadala is joining a group of like-minded, long-term partners who share our commitment to supporting the company’s exceptional leadership team and their mission to deliver world-class learning experiences to students around the globe.”
Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education stated, “Mubadala’s commitment to the growth and development of Nord Anglia’s educational offer will further strengthen the learning experiences we create for students as the world’s leading international schools organization. Our world-class global investors, led by EQT, share our philosophy of improving students’ outcomes through the high-quality opportunities we create inside and outside the classroom.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment