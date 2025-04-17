Nippon Paper Industries Joins The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition

ISFC continues to grow - quickly becoming an advocacy powerhouse for the forestry sector

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) is pleased to announce that Nippon Paper Industries has joined the Coalition in the Full Member category.

Nippon Paper Industries is one of the largest forest and paper companies in the world. It has more than 15,000 employees globally and is the largest processor by volume of wood in Japan. Equipped with its innovative technological assets from genomic selection for plantation tree breeding to cellulosic biorefinery for bioethanol, cattle feed, and more, Nippon Paper Industries brings to the ISFC an ambitious vision for maximizing the value of natural capital.

Nippon Paper Industries Executive Officer/General Manager of Raw Materials & Purchasing Division Mr Koichi Sato, who is supervising its newly established Green Strategy Promotion Department for advancing the mission, said,“Nippon Paper Industries has decided to join the ISFC because of our shared passion and mission for future generations. It is important to add our voice to, and hear from, those seeking to ensure that we build a nature and climate positive circular bioeconomy world. We call ourselves 'a comprehensive biomass company shaping the future with trees' and are pleased to join forces with other global companies on a similar mission through the ISFC.”

Independent Chair of the ISFC Dr. David Brand said,“'Nippon Paper Industries is a highly respected international forestry company, with a history of processing innovation and stewardship of nature. Having Nippon Paper Industries' voice integrated with the rest of our membership will increase our capacity to advocate for an expanded role for the forestry sector in the transition to a circular bio-economy and sustainable land use systems that contribute to climate change outcomes and the conservation of nature.”

“The ISFC now represents companies which own, manage or invest in some 18 million hectares (45 million acres) in 37 countries on all six forest growing continents.”

