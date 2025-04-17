Additive Manufacturing For Data Centres: Thermal Management In AI-Driven Data Centers Opens Doors For 3D Printing Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing for Data Centres: A 3D Printing Market Opportunity" report has been added tooffering.

This report analyzes the ongoing global boom in data center construction from the perspective of the potential it represents for industry penetration.

Some 2,000 PBF machines could be needed to produce cold plates and other data center parts by 2033 even at a relatively conservative penetration rate, and even assuming PBF will share some of the production with other relevant Additive Manufacturing (AM) processes. For reference, this is already more machines than are sold each year in the total Additive Manufacturing market today.

This report focuses on the market for data center infrastructure, with a particular concentration on thermal management solutions for hyperscale data centers. Hyperscale data centers, defined as those with 5,000 or more servers, are the largest consumers of the most advanced chips driving the growth in AI applications.

With the number of hyperscale data centers projected to double every few years over the next decade, a proportionate demand will ensue for equipment related to heating and cooling solutions. AM has the unique potential to alleviate supply chain uncertainty, due to regulation and geopolitics, for the next-generation thermal management hardware required to bring new data center capacity online.

This report is intended as key strategic input for senior executives planning 3D printing product/market strategies and for investors who are looking to take equity positions in 3D printing firms.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: The Data Center Boom: Searching for AM's Next Big Win



The Data Center Opportunity in Light of an Existing AM Success Story

Cooling Data Centers: The Right Application for the Right Customer Contextualizing the Data Center Market in its AI Boom Phase

Chapter Two: The Cooling Needs of Data Centers, and Why/How AM Should Deliver Them



The Evolution of Data Center Cooling Technology

Looking for a Problem: AM and Thermal Management

AM and the Data Center Value Chain: Reading Between the Lines Partnering with the Data Center Industry

Chapter Three: Quantifying AM Opportunities in Data Centers

Chapter Four: Strike While the Servers are Hot

