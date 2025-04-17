QFZ Awarded Three ISO Certifications

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) has been recently awarded three internationally renowned ISO certifications in recognition of its long-standing dedication to sustainability, energy efficiency, and workplace safety. The certifications-ISO 50001 (Energy Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System)-were issued by Bureau Veritas, a globally recognized and UKAS-accredited certification body.

The awards are a result of QFZ's enduring commitment to operational excellence, ensuring that companies operating within Qatar's free zones benefit from a world-class regulatory environment that truly prioritizes safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Following a rigorous and comprehensive audit process, QFZ successfully demonstrated compliance with the highest international standards in energy management, environmental sustainability, and occupational health and safety.

The three distinct certifications recognize QFZ's ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency by optimizing energy consumption across its operations, resulting in cost savings and a reduced environmental footprint. They also reflect QFZ's commitment to supporting Qatar's sustainability goals through responsible resource management, upholding the highest workplace safety standards, and fostering a secure and healthy community for businesses and employees within the free zones. Aligning with Qatar's National Vision 2030, this achievement reinforces the country's commitment to economic diversification and long-term sustainability.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Fahad Zainal, Chief Corporate Development and Business Excellence Officer at QFZ stated:“This recognition is a testament to QFZ's commitment to building a sustainable, efficient, and safe business environment. By adopting globally recognized standards, we are not only enhancing the way we operate but also ensuring that our investors have a strong, future-ready platform to grow and succeed. These certifications reaffirm our dedication to sustainability, innovation, and supporting Qatar's national vision for a diversified and resilient economy.”

