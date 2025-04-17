MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ForwardX Robotics opens advanced 'self-production facility' in China

April 17, 2025 by Mark Allinson

ForwardX Robotics , a provider of autonomous mobile robots for warehouses, claims it is now“one of the few” robotics companies with full self-production capabilities after the company opened a new facility in Wuhu, Anhui, in China.

The factory manages the entire process – from assembly to testing – entirely in-house, underscoring ForwardX's commitment to“self-sufficient production”, and highlighting its“dedication to delivering world-class robotics solutions”.

ForwardX's factory was built in 2022, spans 10,000 square meters across two expansive buildings, featuring multiple production lines that cover the entire manufacturing process.

The 4,500 square meter section specializes in wire harness processing, along with the assembly and testing of smaller AMR models, while the rest area focuses on the production of larger AMR models and autonomous forklifts, in addition to software integration and system testing.

This setup ensures comprehensive capabilities and complete quality control throughout each phase of production.

By integrating these diverse functions under one roof, the facility enables ForwardX to meet growing demand for automation solutions while maintaining full control over manufacturing processes.

With an annual production capacity of 5,000 units, the factory is well-positioned to meet the increasing global demand for advanced robotics solutions, further solidifying ForwardX's position in the industry.

This factory empowers ForwardX to innovate and deliver high-quality, reliable products with self-sufficient production capabilities, ensuring exceptional performance and strong after-sales support.

ForwardX says it plays a key role in meeting global demand for intelligent automation, while supporting ongoing research and development for next-generation robotics solutions.

The company says it currently has more than 3,000 autonomous mobile robots installed and operating in over 150 facilities across four continents.