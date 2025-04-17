MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) SW establishes subsidiary in India

April 17, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Schwäbische Werkzeugmaschinen (SW) is further expanding its global footprint with the opening of a new subsidiary in Pune, India, effective April 1, 2025.

This move strengthens SW's presence in the local market and enables customers to benefit even more quickly from the company's advanced manufacturing solutions.

The newly established subsidiary, Schwaebische Werkzeugmaschinen India Private Limited, led by Rakesh Patel, will handle sales and service for the company's state-of-the-art CNC machining centers and automation solutions.

For the past 18 years, SW has successfully operated in India through local representatives. Establishing the subsidiary marks a strategic step toward enhancing customer proximity by relying on local expertise.

“Globalization is part of our everyday operations at SW. 'Think globally, act locally' is a cornerstone of our international market strategy,” says Dr Daniel Rieser, managing director of sales and marketing at SW.

“Having direct access to our customers is absolutely essential. This requires reliable business partnerships and a strong local service team.”

Strategic growth market India

The subsidiary is the next logical step for the company, providing its Indian customers with service and sales in their home country.

According to Rieser, India's high level of industrialization and increasing demand for advanced manufacturing technologies make it a key market for the SW Group.

Pune was chosen deliberately as the location for the new site: the city is rapidly developing into a hub for industrial parks, hosts a wide range of suppliers and manufacturing companies, and offers both a growing infrastructure and a large pool of highly skilled professionals.

Multi-spindle machines as a growth driver

As a leading provider of multi-spindle machining centers, SW sees significant opportunity in India's rapidly growing economy.

“India offers SW strong potential for growth, especially in the automotive, aerospace, medical technology, e-mobility, and two-wheeler sectors,” says Rakesh Patel, managing director in Pune.

“This is where SW's Smart Manufacturing Solutions align perfectly with the rising demand for fast, efficient, high-volume production.”

SW already operates globally through a network of subsidiaries, with established locations in the USA, China, France, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Mexico, and Korea.

“Every country has its own distinct dynamics,” says Daniel Rieser.“That's why having experienced local sales teams is essential to support SW's international growth.”

The new subsidiary in Pune represents another step in the company's commitment to bringing its expertise and technological know-how from Waldmössingen to markets around the world.