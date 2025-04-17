Fictiv Announces Agreement To Join MISUMI

The AI leader in Global Supply Chain & Manufacturing joins MISUMI to Build a Global

Manufacturing Platform for Engineering and Supply Chain Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , a global supply chain technology company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by MISUMI Group Inc., a leading global supplier of mechanical components for the manufacturing industry headquartered in Japan. The all-cash transaction has a total consideration of $350 million, subject to closing adjustments. Once closed, Fictiv will join MISUMI.

This acquisition represents an investment by MISUMI to accelerate the emergence of manufacturing and supply chain solutions that deploy the power of AI through digitally native tools built on top of robust physical infrastructure to build real-world products in an efficient, scalable way.

The manufacturing and supply chain industries are rapidly evolving and increasingly volatile, fueled by shifts in global tariff and trade policy, geopolitical uncertainty, logistics disruptions, and technology developments. These events are exposing traditional manufacturing and supply chain methods that are expensive, inefficient, and opaque, creating inordinate risk in building and scaling products.

Fictiv's Global Manufacturing Supply Chain brings together AI-driven technology workflows, a world-class global manufacturing network, and teams of local manufacturing experts to simplify sourcing for custom mechanical components. To date, Fictiv has produced over 35 million commercial and prototype components for some of the world's most innovative products across early-stage and large enterprises in the aerospace, robotics, clean energy, consumer, and automotive sectors. Customer adoption of Fictiv's solution has grown at a rapid pace, accelerated further by the recent launch of production manufacturing solutions .

Based in Japan, MISUMI supplies mechanical components, tools, consumables, and other products to more than 318,000 companies worldwide. Customers recognize the MISUMI brand for strict quality conformance, global logistics excellence, and scalability offered by digital tools and unique customization capabilities. Bringing all this to Fictiv will help make their solution even better and more scalable, benefitting customers by offering a single global platform capable of building an entire bill-of-materials with world-class speed, price, and quality.

You can read more about Fictiv's solution and vision for unlocking the world's creative potential together with MISUMI on the Fictiv blog .

J.P. Morgan served as exclusive financial advisor and Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to Fictiv. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals.

Quotes:

Ryusei Ono, Representative Director and President, MISUMI Group Inc. : "From its earliest days, MISUMI's culture of ingenuity and innovation has made us a leader and pioneer in making it easier for customers to procure manufacturing components that fit their needs. Fictiv brings exceptional talent, proven technology, and a shared commitment to innovation. Together, MISUMI and Fictiv will amplify our customers' 'Time Value'."

Dave Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Fictiv: "Fictiv and MISUMI share a joint vision to make world-class manufacturing & supply chain capabilities easier, more accessible, more intelligent, and democratized. Giving more teams the tools to take their ideas from concept to reality will unlock innovation to fuel the advancements we want to see in the world."

Nate Evans, Co-Founder & CXO, Fictiv: "This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for our customers, as this acquisition will enable us to turbocharge our mission to simplify sourcing. Fictiv and MISUMI bring together digital and physical infrastructure to support a full bill-of-materials, and reduce the time, cost, and risk associated with building and scaling products."

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a global manufacturing and supply chain company that enables organizations to scale globally without the typical barriers of cost, complexity, and risk. By leveraging Fictiv's four global manufacturing centers in India, Mexico, China, and the U.S., companies can access high-quality production, optimize supply chain logistics, and mitigate supply chain risk-ensuring they can move from prototype to full-scale manufacturing with speed and confidence. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 35 million commercial and prototype parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth. For more information, visit .

About MISUMI

MISUMI supplies mechanical components for automation that are in demand in the manufacturing scenes, as well as tools, consumables, and other products to more than 318,000 companies worldwide. We wear two hats: a manufacturer with manufacturing capabilities and a distributor of branded products from other companies. With this unique business model, supported by a solid business foundation, MISUMI achieves "globally Reliable, Quick Delivery" for greater customer convenience.

