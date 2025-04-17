Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hexagon To Acquire CONET Communications Assets To Strengthen Public Safety Capabilities


2025-04-17 03:10:36
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB today announced an agreement to acquire the Unified Communications Radio Suite (UCRS) software assets of CONET Communications GmbH (CCOM), part of CONET Group, to complement its public safety platform.

UCRS is a high-performance communication solution for control centres capable of integrating diverse channels such as Private Branch Exchange (PBX) and mobile phone networks, digital radio, business information systems, public address systems, video surveillance (CCTV), video conferencing, and satellite communication infrastructures. Combining UCRS with Hexagon's public safety platform will provide agencies with a fully integrated command-and-control solution from one vendor. Successful customers such as the Kassel Fire Brigade already benefit from the combined Hexagon and CONET offering.

"Seamless communication is an essential part of emergency response. Public safety agencies must be able to communicate with responders in a variety of ways, making the addition of CCOM's product suite a natural extension of Hexagon's technology stack," said Norbert Hanke, interim President and CEO, Hexagon. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve public safety customers today while accelerating innovation for the future."

CCOM's UCRS solution, supported by around 50 employees, will be reported within Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division and is expected to generate revenues of around ~10 MEUR in 2025 with margins similar to SIG averages. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions and is expected to be finalised by the end of Q2 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]

