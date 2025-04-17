Noah Holdings Recognized For ESG Excellence In S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for Mandarin-speaking high-net-worth investors, has secured a place in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025. This recognition highlights the Company's excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and commitment to responsible investing across its entire platform, including its international brand ARK Wealth Management, which serves as a core component of the Company's global strategy.

The Yearbook highlights companies that demonstrate strong ESG risk management, industry leadership, and measurable progress on key sustainability indicators such as climate action, corporate governance, and social responsibility. Noah was selected from 1,662 Chinese enterprises evaluated through S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and emerged as one of only seven companies in the Financial and Capital Market Services Sector to receive this distinction. The inclusion reflects Noah's position in the top 15% of its industry, with a sustainability score within 30% of the sector's global leader, based on S&P Global's evaluation criteria.

"We are proud to be included in this year's S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition), a recognition that validates our strategic commitment to ESG principles," said Zander Yin, CEO of Noah Holdings. "This acknowledgement reflects our success in integrating sustainability throughout our operations and client solutions while maintaining strong governance and transparency."

This distinction builds on Noah's recent ESG accolades, including 'A' ratings by both Refinitiv and Wind ESG, placing Noah in the top 1.8% and top 6% of its industry respectively across the globe.

Noah has been an ESG advocate since its founding. Noah and its subsidiary Gopher Asset Management are both signatories to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), and for ten consecutive years, the Company has published its annual Sustainability Report, which details how it is embedding ESG practices across long-term corporate strategy and business operations.

Noah, as a pioneer in responsible investment in China, has also launched ESG-themed private equity products, established a responsible investment task force, and released its own ESG Investment Due Diligence Action Report to enhance transparency and accountability.

Beyond financial services, Noah champions biodiversity and education through initiatives led by the Noah Foundation, including an "Equal Education Opportunity Fund" launched in 2024, long-standing support for Society of Entrepreneurs & Ecology ( SEE) Foundation's ecological restoration efforts, and active engagement in national biodiversity protection networks.

Noah also strongly advocates for gender equality and inclusive leadership, with 62% of employees, 44% of executives, and 44% of board members being women. The Company was recently recognized by Forbes China as one of the 2023 Most Innovative Employers.

As global attention turns to COP29, Noah continues advancing its ESG governance framework in alignment with China's "dual carbon" goals and The Paris Agreement, to build a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive global economy.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for mandarin-speaking high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH", and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In 2024, Noah distributed RMB63.9 billion (US$8.8 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB151.5 billion (US$20.8 billion) as of December 31, 2024.

Noah's domestic and overseas wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Los Angeles. The Company's wealth management business had 462,049 registered clients as of December 31, 2024. Through its domestic and overseas asset management business operated by Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.

