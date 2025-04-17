Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heavy Rains, Hailstorms Wreak Havoc Across KP Flash Floods Disrupt Trade And Claim Lives

Heavy Rains, Hailstorms Wreak Havoc Across KP Flash Floods Disrupt Trade And Claim Lives


2025-04-17 03:08:30
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Kurram, Bajaur, and Mohmand, are expected to experience more rain, windstorms, and hail today, as extreme weather continues to batter the province.

On Monday, torrential rains and flash floods caused widespread destruction across various areas. In Khyber district, a vehicle was swept away by a flash flood, while a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel lost his life after being struck by lightning.

Also Read: JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Slams Mines & Minerals Bill as an Attack on Provincial Rights

In Battagram, mountain streams flooded roads and washed away several motorcycles. Heavy rainfall also caused significant damage to orchards and standing crops, threatening the livelihoods of local farmers.

Meanwhile, commercial activities along the Pak-Afghan highway were brought to a halt for nearly five hours due to flooding. Passengers traveling through the Afghan border crossing faced severe difficulties. At the Afghan transit camp in Landi Kotal, rainwater accumulation created hardships for undocumented Afghan migrants already living in vulnerable conditions.

MENAFN17042025000189011041ID1109440410

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search