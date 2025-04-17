Heavy Rains, Hailstorms Wreak Havoc Across KP Flash Floods Disrupt Trade And Claim Lives

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Kurram, Bajaur, and Mohmand, are expected to experience more rain, windstorms, and hail today, as extreme weather continues to batter the province.

On Monday, torrential rains and flash floods caused widespread destruction across various areas. In Khyber district, a vehicle was swept away by a flash flood, while a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel lost his life after being struck by lightning.

In Battagram, mountain streams flooded roads and washed away several motorcycles. Heavy rainfall also caused significant damage to orchards and standing crops, threatening the livelihoods of local farmers.

Meanwhile, commercial activities along the Pak-Afghan highway were brought to a halt for nearly five hours due to flooding. Passengers traveling through the Afghan border crossing faced severe difficulties. At the Afghan transit camp in Landi Kotal, rainwater accumulation created hardships for undocumented Afghan migrants already living in vulnerable conditions.