Heavy Rains, Hailstorms Wreak Havoc Across KP Flash Floods Disrupt Trade And Claim Lives
On Monday, torrential rains and flash floods caused widespread destruction across various areas. In Khyber district, a vehicle was swept away by a flash flood, while a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel lost his life after being struck by lightning.
Also Read: JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Slams Mines & Minerals Bill as an Attack on Provincial Rights
In Battagram, mountain streams flooded roads and washed away several motorcycles. Heavy rainfall also caused significant damage to orchards and standing crops, threatening the livelihoods of local farmers.
Meanwhile, commercial activities along the Pak-Afghan highway were brought to a halt for nearly five hours due to flooding. Passengers traveling through the Afghan border crossing faced severe difficulties. At the Afghan transit camp in Landi Kotal, rainwater accumulation created hardships for undocumented Afghan migrants already living in vulnerable conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment