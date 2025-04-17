403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belstar Microfinance Limited Launches Gold Loan Services
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – April 16, 2025 – Belstar Microfinance Limited, a subsidiary of Muthoot Finance Limited and amongst the Top 10 microfinance companies in India, proudly announces the launch of its Gold Loan services. This new offering is backed by the expertise and guidance of its promoter, Muthoot Finance Limited, ensuring the same high level of service and 7-layer security for its customers.
Branch Openings
Belstar Microfinance Limited is excited to open its first set of five branches on Wednesday, April 16th, in the following locations:
• Brindavan Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
• Tiruvalangadu, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu
• Biddapur Colony, Kalaburgi, Karnataka
• Sangam, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh
• Varni, Nizamabad, Telangana
With the launch of its Gold Loan services, Belstar Microfinance Limited aims to reach untapped markets and provide them with trustworthy and secure gold loan services. The goal is to offer a reliable alternative to informal lending options, ensuring that customers have access to financial services that are both safe and convenient.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kalpanaa Sankar, Managing Director of Belstar Microfinance Limited, stated, "We are excited to introduce our Gold Loan services, which reflect our commitment to providing secure and reliable financial solutions to under-served communities. At Belstar Microfinance Limited, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and security. Our Gold Loan services are specifically designed to meet the financial needs of our customers, ensuring their valuables are protected with a 7-layer security system. With the support of Muthoot Finance Limited, we are confident that our customers will benefit from the exceptional service and security they have come to expect from us."
Branch Openings
Belstar Microfinance Limited is excited to open its first set of five branches on Wednesday, April 16th, in the following locations:
• Brindavan Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
• Tiruvalangadu, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu
• Biddapur Colony, Kalaburgi, Karnataka
• Sangam, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh
• Varni, Nizamabad, Telangana
With the launch of its Gold Loan services, Belstar Microfinance Limited aims to reach untapped markets and provide them with trustworthy and secure gold loan services. The goal is to offer a reliable alternative to informal lending options, ensuring that customers have access to financial services that are both safe and convenient.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kalpanaa Sankar, Managing Director of Belstar Microfinance Limited, stated, "We are excited to introduce our Gold Loan services, which reflect our commitment to providing secure and reliable financial solutions to under-served communities. At Belstar Microfinance Limited, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and security. Our Gold Loan services are specifically designed to meet the financial needs of our customers, ensuring their valuables are protected with a 7-layer security system. With the support of Muthoot Finance Limited, we are confident that our customers will benefit from the exceptional service and security they have come to expect from us."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment