Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


2025-04-17 02:15:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
17 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 16 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 338.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 340.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 339.897530


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 152,394 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,593,413 have voting rights and 2,754,390 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 339.897530 50,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
666 339.00 08:29:21 LSE
238 339.00 08:29:21 LSE
313 338.00 08:33:12 LSE
322 339.00 11:07:25 LSE
322 339.00 11:07:25 LSE
613 340.00 11:51:47 LSE
322 339.50 11:52:01 LSE
386 339.50 11:52:01 LSE
292 339.50 11:52:01 LSE
30 339.50 11:52:01 LSE
292 339.50 11:52:01 LSE
322 339.50 12:58:01 LSE
304 340.00 12:58:01 LSE
226 340.50 13:56:02 LSE
210 340.50 13:56:02 LSE
264 340.50 13:56:03 LSE
82 340.50 13:56:03 LSE
94 340.50 13:56:03 LSE
568 339.50 13:56:03 LSE
322 339.00 14:22:50 LSE
453 339.00 14:22:50 LSE
322 339.00 14:22:50 LSE
322 338.50 14:22:50 LSE
406 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
20 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
302 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
144 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
178 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
137 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
185 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
94 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
19 340.00 14:37:13 LSE
454 340.00 14:37:14 LSE
253 340.00 14:37:17 LSE
263 340.00 14:37:27 LSE
24 340.00 14:37:27 LSE
469 340.00 14:37:27 LSE
200 340.00 14:37:28 LSE
475 340.00 14:37:28 LSE
402 340.00 14:37:28 LSE
2 340.00 14:37:28 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:28 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:28 LSE
119 340.00 14:37:28 LSE
203 340.00 14:37:28 LSE
447 340.00 14:37:29 LSE
82 340.00 14:37:30 LSE
31 340.00 14:37:30 LSE
291 340.00 14:37:30 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:30 LSE
147 340.00 14:37:31 LSE
36 340.00 14:37:31 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:31 LSE
103 340.00 14:37:31 LSE
219 340.00 14:37:31 LSE
5 340.00 14:37:31 LSE
317 340.00 14:37:31 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:31 LSE
109 340.00 14:37:33 LSE
213 340.00 14:37:33 LSE
37 340.00 14:37:33 LSE
285 340.00 14:37:33 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:33 LSE
165 340.00 14:37:34 LSE
157 340.00 14:37:34 LSE
126 340.00 14:37:34 LSE
196 340.00 14:37:34 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:34 LSE
129 340.00 14:37:34 LSE
193 340.00 14:37:34 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:35 LSE
120 340.00 14:37:36 LSE
412 340.00 14:37:36 LSE
201 340.00 14:37:36 LSE
121 340.00 14:37:36 LSE
321 340.00 14:37:36 LSE
1 340.00 14:37:36 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:38 LSE
79 340.00 14:37:38 LSE
1 340.00 14:37:38 LSE
79 340.00 14:37:38 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:38 LSE
38 340.00 14:37:51 LSE
427 340.00 14:37:52 LSE
446 340.00 14:37:53 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:53 LSE
219 340.00 14:37:53 LSE
103 340.00 14:37:53 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:53 LSE
103 340.00 14:37:53 LSE
219 340.00 14:37:53 LSE
402 340.00 14:37:53 LSE
471 340.00 14:37:54 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:54 LSE
117 340.00 14:37:55 LSE
422 340.00 14:37:56 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:56 LSE
87 340.00 14:37:56 LSE
235 340.00 14:37:56 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:56 LSE
121 340.00 14:37:56 LSE
201 340.00 14:37:56 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:56 LSE
142 340.00 14:37:57 LSE
180 340.00 14:37:57 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:59 LSE
83 340.00 14:37:59 LSE
239 340.00 14:37:59 LSE
21 340.00 14:37:59 LSE
301 340.00 14:37:59 LSE
148 340.00 14:37:59 LSE
174 340.00 14:37:59 LSE
322 340.00 14:37:59 LSE
82 340.00 14:37:59 LSE
240 340.00 14:37:59 LSE
197 340.00 14:45:45 LSE
125 340.00 14:45:45 LSE
61 340.00 14:47:35 LSE
261 340.00 14:47:35 LSE
110 340.00 14:47:35 LSE
728 340.00 14:47:35 LSE
32 340.00 14:47:35 LSE
290 340.00 14:47:35 LSE
255 340.00 14:47:35 LSE
322 340.00 14:52:40 LSE
299 340.00 14:52:40 LSE
322 340.00 14:52:40 LSE
293 340.00 14:52:40 LSE
45 340.00 14:52:40 LSE
211 338.50 15:10:47 LSE
425 340.00 15:27:51 LSE
138 340.00 15:27:51 LSE
210 340.00 15:27:51 LSE
469 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
350 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
82 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
22 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
350 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
428 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
322 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
138 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
184 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
166 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
151 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
5 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
189 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
304 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
322 340.00 15:27:52 LSE
1 340.00 15:27:54 LSE
191 340.00 15:27:54 LSE
130 340.00 15:27:54 LSE
423 340.00 15:27:57 LSE
59 339.50 15:44:54 LSE
192 340.00 15:47:00 LSE
48 340.00 15:47:00 LSE
413 340.00 15:47:00 LSE
17 340.00 15:47:01 LSE
473 340.00 15:47:01 LSE
322 340.00 15:47:01 LSE
126 340.00 15:47:01 LSE
196 340.00 15:47:01 LSE
322 340.00 15:47:01 LSE
107 340.00 15:47:01 LSE
215 340.00 15:47:01 LSE
456 340.00 15:47:02 LSE
350 340.00 15:47:03 LSE
400 340.00 15:47:03 LSE
435 340.00 15:47:04 LSE
461 340.00 15:47:04 LSE
322 340.00 15:47:04 LSE
145 340.00 15:47:04 LSE
711 339.50 16:00:46 LSE
437 340.00 16:18:03 LSE
451 340.00 16:18:04 LSE
404 340.00 16:18:05 LSE
322 340.00 16:18:05 LSE
177 340.00 16:18:05 LSE
145 340.00 16:18:05 LSE
322 340.00 16:18:05 LSE
85 340.00 16:18:05 LSE
237 340.00 16:18:05 LSE
82 340.00 16:18:05 LSE
360 340.00 16:18:06 LSE
279 340.00 16:18:07 LSE
477 340.00 16:18:08 LSE
322 340.00 16:18:08 LSE
322 340.00 16:18:08 LSE
107 340.00 16:18:08 LSE
215 340.00 16:18:08 LSE
6 340.00 16:18:08 LSE
316 340.00 16:18:08 LSE
322 340.00 16:18:08 LSE
155 340.00 16:18:08 LSE
167 340.00 16:18:08 LSE
322 340.00 16:18:11 LSE
119 340.00 16:18:11 LSE
295 340.00 16:18:11 LSE
163 340.00 16:18:11 LSE
322 340.00 16:18:12 LSE
137 340.00 16:18:12 LSE
21 340.00 16:18:12 LSE
137 340.00 16:18:12 LSE
187 340.00 16:18:13 LSE
26 340.00 16:18:13 LSE

For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


MENAFN17042025004107003653ID1109440305

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search