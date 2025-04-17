(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

17 April 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 16 April 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 338.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 340.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 339.897530





Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 152,394 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,593,413 have voting rights and 2,754,390 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 339.897530 50,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 666 339.00 08:29:21 LSE 238 339.00 08:29:21 LSE 313 338.00 08:33:12 LSE 322 339.00 11:07:25 LSE 322 339.00 11:07:25 LSE 613 340.00 11:51:47 LSE 322 339.50 11:52:01 LSE 386 339.50 11:52:01 LSE 292 339.50 11:52:01 LSE 30 339.50 11:52:01 LSE 292 339.50 11:52:01 LSE 322 339.50 12:58:01 LSE 304 340.00 12:58:01 LSE 226 340.50 13:56:02 LSE 210 340.50 13:56:02 LSE 264 340.50 13:56:03 LSE 82 340.50 13:56:03 LSE 94 340.50 13:56:03 LSE 568 339.50 13:56:03 LSE 322 339.00 14:22:50 LSE 453 339.00 14:22:50 LSE 322 339.00 14:22:50 LSE 322 338.50 14:22:50 LSE 406 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 20 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 302 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 144 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 178 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 137 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 185 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 94 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 19 340.00 14:37:13 LSE 454 340.00 14:37:14 LSE 253 340.00 14:37:17 LSE 263 340.00 14:37:27 LSE 24 340.00 14:37:27 LSE 469 340.00 14:37:27 LSE 200 340.00 14:37:28 LSE 475 340.00 14:37:28 LSE 402 340.00 14:37:28 LSE 2 340.00 14:37:28 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:28 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:28 LSE 119 340.00 14:37:28 LSE 203 340.00 14:37:28 LSE 447 340.00 14:37:29 LSE 82 340.00 14:37:30 LSE 31 340.00 14:37:30 LSE 291 340.00 14:37:30 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:30 LSE 147 340.00 14:37:31 LSE 36 340.00 14:37:31 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:31 LSE 103 340.00 14:37:31 LSE 219 340.00 14:37:31 LSE 5 340.00 14:37:31 LSE 317 340.00 14:37:31 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:31 LSE 109 340.00 14:37:33 LSE 213 340.00 14:37:33 LSE 37 340.00 14:37:33 LSE 285 340.00 14:37:33 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:33 LSE 165 340.00 14:37:34 LSE 157 340.00 14:37:34 LSE 126 340.00 14:37:34 LSE 196 340.00 14:37:34 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:34 LSE 129 340.00 14:37:34 LSE 193 340.00 14:37:34 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:35 LSE 120 340.00 14:37:36 LSE 412 340.00 14:37:36 LSE 201 340.00 14:37:36 LSE 121 340.00 14:37:36 LSE 321 340.00 14:37:36 LSE 1 340.00 14:37:36 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:38 LSE 79 340.00 14:37:38 LSE 1 340.00 14:37:38 LSE 79 340.00 14:37:38 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:38 LSE 38 340.00 14:37:51 LSE 427 340.00 14:37:52 LSE 446 340.00 14:37:53 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:53 LSE 219 340.00 14:37:53 LSE 103 340.00 14:37:53 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:53 LSE 103 340.00 14:37:53 LSE 219 340.00 14:37:53 LSE 402 340.00 14:37:53 LSE 471 340.00 14:37:54 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:54 LSE 117 340.00 14:37:55 LSE 422 340.00 14:37:56 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:56 LSE 87 340.00 14:37:56 LSE 235 340.00 14:37:56 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:56 LSE 121 340.00 14:37:56 LSE 201 340.00 14:37:56 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:56 LSE 142 340.00 14:37:57 LSE 180 340.00 14:37:57 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:59 LSE 83 340.00 14:37:59 LSE 239 340.00 14:37:59 LSE 21 340.00 14:37:59 LSE 301 340.00 14:37:59 LSE 148 340.00 14:37:59 LSE 174 340.00 14:37:59 LSE 322 340.00 14:37:59 LSE 82 340.00 14:37:59 LSE 240 340.00 14:37:59 LSE 197 340.00 14:45:45 LSE 125 340.00 14:45:45 LSE 61 340.00 14:47:35 LSE 261 340.00 14:47:35 LSE 110 340.00 14:47:35 LSE 728 340.00 14:47:35 LSE 32 340.00 14:47:35 LSE 290 340.00 14:47:35 LSE 255 340.00 14:47:35 LSE 322 340.00 14:52:40 LSE 299 340.00 14:52:40 LSE 322 340.00 14:52:40 LSE 293 340.00 14:52:40 LSE 45 340.00 14:52:40 LSE 211 338.50 15:10:47 LSE 425 340.00 15:27:51 LSE 138 340.00 15:27:51 LSE 210 340.00 15:27:51 LSE 469 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 350 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 82 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 22 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 350 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 428 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 322 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 138 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 184 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 166 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 151 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 5 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 189 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 304 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 322 340.00 15:27:52 LSE 1 340.00 15:27:54 LSE 191 340.00 15:27:54 LSE 130 340.00 15:27:54 LSE 423 340.00 15:27:57 LSE 59 339.50 15:44:54 LSE 192 340.00 15:47:00 LSE 48 340.00 15:47:00 LSE 413 340.00 15:47:00 LSE 17 340.00 15:47:01 LSE 473 340.00 15:47:01 LSE 322 340.00 15:47:01 LSE 126 340.00 15:47:01 LSE 196 340.00 15:47:01 LSE 322 340.00 15:47:01 LSE 107 340.00 15:47:01 LSE 215 340.00 15:47:01 LSE 456 340.00 15:47:02 LSE 350 340.00 15:47:03 LSE 400 340.00 15:47:03 LSE 435 340.00 15:47:04 LSE 461 340.00 15:47:04 LSE 322 340.00 15:47:04 LSE 145 340.00 15:47:04 LSE 711 339.50 16:00:46 LSE 437 340.00 16:18:03 LSE 451 340.00 16:18:04 LSE 404 340.00 16:18:05 LSE 322 340.00 16:18:05 LSE 177 340.00 16:18:05 LSE 145 340.00 16:18:05 LSE 322 340.00 16:18:05 LSE 85 340.00 16:18:05 LSE 237 340.00 16:18:05 LSE 82 340.00 16:18:05 LSE 360 340.00 16:18:06 LSE 279 340.00 16:18:07 LSE 477 340.00 16:18:08 LSE 322 340.00 16:18:08 LSE 322 340.00 16:18:08 LSE 107 340.00 16:18:08 LSE 215 340.00 16:18:08 LSE 6 340.00 16:18:08 LSE 316 340.00 16:18:08 LSE 322 340.00 16:18:08 LSE 155 340.00 16:18:08 LSE 167 340.00 16:18:08 LSE 322 340.00 16:18:11 LSE 119 340.00 16:18:11 LSE 295 340.00 16:18:11 LSE 163 340.00 16:18:11 LSE 322 340.00 16:18:12 LSE 137 340.00 16:18:12 LSE 21 340.00 16:18:12 LSE 137 340.00 16:18:12 LSE 187 340.00 16:18:13 LSE 26 340.00 16:18:13 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.