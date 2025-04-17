Pioneering In Intelligent Acoustic Manufacturing: Decoding Tiinlab's Core ODM Competitiveness
SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global supply chains undergo rapid restructuring, 1MORE's parent company, Tiinlab Corporation, is redefining the standard for intelligent acoustic manufacturing. With a vertically integrated, AI-enabled production ecosystem and end-to-end R&D capabilities, Tiinlab delivers high-performance ODM solutions trusted by global leaders like Xiaomi, Huawei, HONOR, ASUS, DEVIALET, MOTO, and boAt.
Proprietary Brands Validates Technology for ODM Clients
Gary Hsieh, Founder, Chairman, and CTO of 1MORE, previously played a pivotal role in helping the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer win orders from Apple, assembling its iconic iPod music players in early 2000. A veteran of the consumer electronics industry, he brings over three decades of expertise in audio-visual technology and remains committed to delivering premium audio products at accessible prices. And 1MORE, Tiinlab's proprietary brand, serves as a real-world testing ground for next-gen acoustics and AI-powered products-such as its CES 2025 TWICE Picks Award-winning smart glasses and AI headphones. This "risk-forward" innovation approach allows new materials, algorithms, and user experiences to be validated at scale, reducing time-to-market and technical risk for ODM clients.
Intelligent Manufacturing: End-to-End Support for Enhanced Product Competitiveness
Tiinlab's flagship digital factory, recognized as a "Hidden Champion" by CCTV, is the core engine behind its manufacturing excellence. With over 100 million RMB invested in intelligent production lines, the facility offers vertically integrated services across:
-
Speaker Manufacturing
Injection Molding
SMT (Surface Mount Technology)
System Assembly
This allows Tiinlab to provide a one-stop ODM solution that significantly enhances product competitiveness:
End-to-End Control – 25% Cost Reduction
The 40,000m2 facility produces over 80% of key components in-house, enabling streamlined workflows, greater flexibility, and costs up to 25% lower than the industry average.
Best-in-Class Delivery – Just 1.2% Return Rate
With 30+ smart quality control checkpoints, including six-sided logo alignment, ±0.1g precision weighing, and airtightness testing, Tiinlab maintains an industry-leading 99.9% pass rate and a return rate of just 1.2%, far outperforming the 3% industry norm.
Delivering Customer Value Through World-Class Technology
Through its world-class infrastructure and relentless focus on quality, Tiinlab enables its clients to:
-
Accelerate R&D cycles by up to 40%
Reduce production costs by 25%
Achieve over 95% customer satisfaction
Bring complex products to market with speed and confidence
Acting as a true extension of your product team, Tiinlab supports everything from early-stage concepting to global-scale delivery.
Why Leading Brands Choose Tiinlab
-
Full-Lifecycle Precision Manufacturing
From concept design to large-scale production, all under one roof. Proven R&D and Award-Winning Design
Deep engineering expertise paired with global design recognition. Agile and Sustainable Production
Smart systems optimized for flexibility, efficiency, and environmental compliance.
Start Your Next Breakthrough with Us
Contact our ODM Solutions Team ([email protected] ) to explore ODM opportunities.
