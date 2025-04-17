Irayple Powers Smart Logistics Innovation At SITL 2025

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From April 1st to 3rd, 2025, at Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 1 in Paris, iRAYPLE took part in SITL 2025, one of Europe's foremost exhibitions for transport and logistics innovation, where it showcased its latest advancements in machine vision and autonomous mobile robotics for the smart logistics sector.High-Performance AMR Solutions for Smart Logistics AutomationThe C006, supporting a 60kg payload with speeds up to 2.0 m/s, and the C150C, featuring a robust 1500kg load capacity and 1.2 m/s speed, are built to handle both lightweight and heavy-duty logistics with precision and efficiency. Their robust capacities make it ideal for applications in narrow aisles and diverse vehicle types, offering significant improvements in operational efficiency while effectively reducing logistics costs.The FP150 is iRAYPLE's counterbalance forklift AMR with a 1500kg load capacity, designed for narrow aisles and closed pallet handling. Its 360° laser fusion vision enables obstacle detection as low as 5 cm, with features like backward sensing and missing pallet detection. For high-precision tasks, it achieves ±10mm positioning accuracy with reflectors-offering a powerful and safe solution for automated heavy-duty logistics.Adaptive Code Reading for Smart ManufacturingR3000 Series is an introductory-level code reader featuring a compact, integrated design that fits easily into confined or space-constrained equipment. With seamless integration of optics, it offers a user-friendly setup and reliable code reading performance. Balancing simplicity and functionality, the R3000 Series is ideal for small field-of-view (FOV) scenarios.AI-enabled R4000 series code readers ensure fast and accurate reading of both 1D and 2D codes, even under challenging conditions. Its compact structure and rotatable connectors support effortless integration into tight spaces. With three built-in illumination configurations, the R4000 Series offers adaptable lighting for diverse tasks, making it a smart choice for medium-to-small FOV applications.R5000 Series combines advanced AI-driven decoding with high-resolution imaging, delivering exceptional performance in fast-paced and high-complexity code reading environments. Equipped with 1.6MP and 5MP sensors and powered by high-efficiency chipsets, it excels in identifying small and dense codes at high speeds.Smart Bulk Scanning for Seamless LogisticsThe iRAYPLE Code Reading Portal is a high-efficiency, AI-powered vision solution tailored for intelligent warehousing workflows. Leveraging deep learning and intelligent label detection algorithms, it ensures precise and reliable data capture for both inbound and outbound logistics. With flexible configuration to suit various palletizing scenarios, it contributes to reduced manual labor and accelerated warehouse automation.Transforming Warehousing with Intelligent InnovationAt SITL 2025, iRAYPLE presented its latest innovations in machine vision and AMR technologies, redefining standards for intelligent warehousing. Committed to continuous innovation and open collaboration, iRAYPLE strives to enhance the flexibility and scalability of warehouse operations-empowering customers to achieve greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness.About iRAYPLEiRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

