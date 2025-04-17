Japan Go IPO Summit Announces Roster Of Expert Speakers For Event June 5Th In Tokyo

Kura Sushi Executive to Deliver Keynote Address on Elements of Success for Cross-Border Listings

TOKYO and NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Go IPO Summit , co-hosted by Nasdaq and MarcumAsia , is proud to announce an exceptional lineup of speakers for its 2025 event, which will be held on June 5th at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo.

Seitaro Ishii , Director of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS ), will headline the summit with a keynote fireside chat, sharing " The Secrets to Long-Term Success as a U.S. Public Company ." Kura Sushi's journey from a Japan-based innovator to a thriving U.S.-listed brand provides a blueprint for Japanese companies looking to globalize and access U.S. capital markets.

Also joining the speaker roster is Coincheck Group (NASDAQ: CNCK ) , one of the most high-profile Japanese tech companies to successfully list in the U.S. via a SPAC merger. Keigo Takegahara , Senior Executive Director & CFO, and Noriko Takase , General Manager of the Corporate Planning Department, will offer an inside view of Coincheck's journey to NASDAQ, lessons learned through the de-SPAC process, and how the company is building visibility and investor confidence post-listing. Mr. Junsei Ryu, Chairman and CEO of TOYO Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: TOYO ) and Abalance Corporation (TSE: 3856) , will share the unique perspective of leading public companies listed on both the Nasdaq and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The full-day summit will unite senior executives, investors, and advisors to explore IPO readiness, cross-border strategies, and capital raising in the U.S. public markets. Speakers include leaders from firms that have taken Japanese companies public via traditional IPOs and SPACs and from institutions that support public companies post-listing.

"The interest among Japanese companies in pursuing U.S. listings is stronger than ever, driven by a new wave of leadership focused on global expansion and accessing the unparalleled resources of the U.S. capital markets," stated Drew Bernstein, Co-Chair of MarcumAsia. "This summit is designed to provide actionable knowledge, drawn from the experiences of those who have had successful listings and the expertise of leading dealmakers and advisors."

Featured Speakers and Panels

The Japan Go IPO Summit will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, including:



Seitaro Ishii, Director, Kura Sushi (NASDAQ: KRUS ) - Keynote Speaker & Fireside Chat: "The Secrets to Long-Term Success as a U.S. Public Company"

Keigo Takegahara, Senior Executive Director & CFO, Director of the Corporate Division, Coincheck Group (NASDAQ: CNCK ) - SPACs: Advantages and Lessons Learned

Junsei Ryu, CEO of TOYO Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: TOYO ) and Abalance Corporation (TSE: 3856) - SPACs: Advantages and Lessons Learned

Chieko Murata, NASDAQ - State of the U.S. IPO Market, NASDAQ

Drew Bernstein, Co-Chair, MarcumAsia - Welcome and Introductory Remarks

Crocker Coulson, CEO, AUM Media - Elements of IPO Success: What Investors Expect & Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs

Jeff Acton, BDA - M&A as a Public Company

Tina Cheng, MarcumAsia - Preparing for the IPO: Legal, Accounting, and Audit

Inez Chew, DFIN - Developing a Following on Wall Street: IR, Research Coverage, and Trading

David Danovich, Sullivan & Worcester LLP - M&A as a Public Company

Doug Ellenoff, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole - SPACs: Advantages and Lessons Learned

Lisa Forcht, Hunter Taubman - Preparing for the IPO: Legal, Accounting, and Audit

Edric Yi Guo, Chief Executive Officer & Head of Investment Banking, Univest Securities, LLC - Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs

Alex Jin, Maxim Group, Developing a Following on Wall Street: IR, Research Coverage, and Trading

Sachiko Katori, Director Japan, AUM Media - Developing a Following on Wall Street: IR, Research Coverage, and Trading

Joshua Kaufman, DLA - Preparing for the IPO: Legal, Accounting, and Audit

Craig Linder, Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC - Preparing for the IPO: Legal, Accounting, and Audit

Yuya Orime - Chief Business Development Officer at GSR III Acquisition Corp (GSRT), Senior Vice President of SPAC Advisory Partners - SPACs: Advantages and Lessons Learned

Yoichi Morimoto, HiJoJo Partners Inc. - Elements of IPO Success: What Investors Expect

Mitch Nussbaum, Co-Chair, Loeb & Loeb - Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs

Jesse Pichel, Roth Capital Nasdaq, MarcumAsia, Elements of IPO Success: What Investors Expect

Neil Pinchuk, MarcumAsia - Preparing for the IPO: Legal, Accounting, and Audit

Bob Stephenson, Managing Director, Roth Capital - Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs

Noriko Takase, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, Coincheck Group (NASDAQ: CNCK ) - Developing a Following on Wall Street: IR, Research Coverage, and Trading

Jason Tang, MarcumAsia - M&A as a Public Company

Tony Tian, Kingswood - Elements of IPO Success: What Investors Expect

Ed Tsuker, Kingswood - M&A as a Public Company Yingjie Weng, Managing Director, Chardan - SPACs: Advantages and Lessons Learned

The summit will cover essential topics such as:



State of the IPO Market

Elements of IPO Success: What Investors Expect

SPACs: Advantages and Lessons Learned

Preparing for the IPO: Legal, Accounting, and Audit

Developing a Following on Wall Street: IR, Research Coverage, and Trading

Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs M&A as a Public Company

Co-Hosts



Nasdaq MarcumAsia

Organizing Sponsor

AUM Media

Registration is now open for this invitation-only event . Attendance is free, but space is limited.

Register Here - Japan Go IPO Summit

For more information, please visit:

Press Contact:

Crocker Coulson

CEO, AUM Media

[email protected]

(646) 652-7185 office

SOURCE Marcum Asia CPAs LLP

