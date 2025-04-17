AI Is Reshaping Work, But Leadership Mindsets Must Catch Up: Ian Beacraft Joins Info-Tech's Digital Disruption Podcast

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - With AI exponentially changing how collaboration, creating, and value delivery happen across organizations, the challenge is no longer simply about adopting new tools; it's about evolving traditional ways of thinking. In Episode 8 of Digital Disruption from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, titled "AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Work," Ian Beacraft, Chief Futurist and Founder of Signal and Cipher, joins host Geoff Nielson to discuss how AI is reshaping the workplace and why leadership mindsets must change just as quickly.

In the eighth episode of Info-Tech Research Group's Digital Disruption podcast, futurist and strategist Ian Beacraft explores how outdated leadership models - not AI - are the biggest threat to the future of work. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Continue Reading

Beacraft, whose immersive presentations have reached millions globally, has advised top organizations, including Samsung, Google, and Nike. Beacraft was also the first person to host a news segment as a synthetic human, as well as a co-owner of a production studio designing virtual worlds. A classically trained musician and educator, Beacraft champions responsible, creative uses of emerging technologies.

Geoff Nielson , Senior Vice President of Brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of the show, says, "Episode eight of the Digital Disruption podcast challenges conventional thinking about work, roles, and leadership. Ian Beacraft pushes us to see AI not as a threat but as a tool to break down outdated structures and unlock human potential. It's not about eliminating jobs; it's about eliminating the constraints that limit how value is created and delivered."

At the heart of the episode is a call to redefine what work looks like in an AI-augmented world. Beacraft challenges leaders to stop treating AI as a bolt-on to outdated processes and instead see it as a catalyst to rewire how value is created across the organization. Beacraft argues for a shift from rigid roles to fluid skills, from policies to possibilities, and from fear-based leadership to learning-focused transformation.

Digital Disruption , Episode 8: "AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Work"

In the eighth episode of Digital Disruption , Ian Beacraft joins host Geoff Nielson for a conversation about what it really means to lead and adapt in a world shaped by generative AI. Their conversation explores:



Why leadership mindsets, not AI, pose the greatest threat to transformation

How legacy structures and rigid job descriptions limit collaboration and creativity

What skill-based, AI-augmented workforces could look like

Why leaders must engage with AI directly and not delegate it to innovation teams How organizations can build experiential learning into their transformation strategy

Beacraft, a former agency executive turned futurist, combines deep technological fluency with an artistic, humanistic approach to innovation. Through the use of immersive storytelling and hands-on experimentation, Beacraft helps organizations confront the cultural and structural shifts that are needed to thrive in a world shaped by AI, extended reality, and human-machine collaboration.

Episode 8 of Digital Disruption with Ian Beacraft is now available on YouTube , Apple Music , and Spotify . IT and business professionals are encouraged to subscribe for more insights and in-depth conversations with global industry experts shaping the future of technology, society, and the workplace.

To learn more, visit the Digital Disruption podcast page and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

For more information about guest opportunities and participation in upcoming episodes, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED