AI Mobility Company Tourmo® Lands Growth Funding From Decathlon Capital Partners

Growth debt transaction will fund expansion of the California-based company through an innovative, shareholder-friendly financing structure

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourmo, a leading provider of AI-powered Fleet Operations intelligence solutions, has secured a significant growth funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners. The growth-debt investment will fuel Tourmo's continued platform development, expansion of client service capabilities, and efforts to support new customer onboarding. Details of the revenue-based investments were not disclosed.

Based in San Diego, Tourmo's cutting-edge platform leverages artificial intelligence to transform fleet operations, optimize workflows, and enhance decision-making across industries. By delivering actionable insights in real time, Tourmo enables organizations to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve better outcomes for their customers and teams.

Marc Brungger, Chief Executive Officer of Tourmo, said Tourmo answers the industry's challenge of having so much unused data by correlating and pulling actionable insights from it. "At Tourmo, we are dedicated to helping enterprise organizations harness the power of AI to transform their operations and unlock new efficiencies," Brungger said. "This investment will allow us to continue innovating our platform and supporting our growing base of clients as they implement smarter, data-driven solutions."

Dr. Lukas Kuhn, Chief Technology Officer and Founder of Tourmo, said the revenue-based funding approach from Decathlon Capital Partners offers Tourmo a highly flexible way to finance its growth without compromising its independence. "This investment allows us to continue expanding and innovating without exchanging equity or giving up control," Dr. Kuhn said. "Instead, we're able to repay Decathlon with our future revenues, ensuring a sustainable and strategic path forward."

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Decathlon is excited to see where this partnership leads them. "Tourmo is at the forefront of fleet operational intelligence, providing organizations with powerful tools to address complex challenges and improve their performance," Borchers said. "We're thrilled to support Tourmo's growth as they expand their capabilities and reach new customers with their transformative technology."

About Tourmo

Tourmo provides an AI-based Fleet Operations and Mobile Workforce Management Platform designed for enterprise organizations with business-critical mobile operations and associated networks of people, vehicles, customers, and partners. These organizations demand a high-performing and automated operation capable of delivering measurable bottom-line results, enhancing customer, employee, and partner satisfaction, increasing efficiency, and achieving digital transformation. Powered by AI, the Tourmo platform delivers contextualized business intelligence and real-time workflow decision-making derived from a myriad of disparate data sources that have been unified and normalized. The platform generates automated business process workflows that enhance the productivity, safety, satisfaction, and sustainability of both humans and vehicles. Tourmo serves clients across a range of industries, including logistics, transportation, and field services. Learn more at .

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized private debt solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon has supported hundreds of growth-focused companies over the last 15 years. Learn more at .

SOURCE Tourmo

