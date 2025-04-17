Beat Inflation And Tariffs: Monport's Prime Day 2025 Delivers Free Lasers, Big Discounts, And Creator-First Deals

As inflation lingers and tariffs affect import costs, Monport empowers creators and small businesses to beat the system with powerful Prime Day savings - and a final opportunity to lock in current prices before upcoming increases.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser is making a bold statement this Prime Day 2025 with its biggest giveaway and discount campaign ever - it's giving creators a critical window of opportunity. In the face of growing tariffs, increased supply chain costs, and inflationary pressure, Monport is offering free engraving tools, deep discounts, and community-exclusive rewards - before pricing is set to rise later this year.

As a massive thank-you to its growing engraving community, Monport is giving away a free 40W CO2 desktop laser engraver and free Black Laser Marking Spray with select purchases - an unprecedented move in the laser market, especially during a time when many manufacturers are raising prices due to international trade costs.

A Smarter Investment in a Shifting Market

This Prime Day, we're not just offering deals - we're showing our appreciation to the people who built this community with us, according to a Monport CEO. Our goal is to equip our customers with the tools they need to succeed - and reward them along the way.

At the center of Monport's Prime Day campaign are two major giveaways:



A free 40W Pro CO2 Desktop Laser Engraver with purchase of select GA or GPro Series fiber laser machines A free can of Black Laser Marking Spray with every CO2 laser machine purchase

These gifts are designed to enhance productivity and creative output without adding to the customer's bottom line.

The 40W Pro CO2 engraver provides compact, high-efficiency cutting and engraving for a wide range of materials, including wood, leather, acrylic and glass. Meanwhile, the high-contrast Black Laser Marking Spray allows for detailed, permanent metal markings using CO2 lasers - a professional finishing touch for any project.

Monport Mega Facebook Group Exclusives

In addition to the Prime Day sitewide offers, Monport is spotlighting its fast-growing online community with exclusive giveaways and member-only rewards inside the Monport Mega Laser Facebook Group .

Among the highlights:



60/40 Split Payment Option: Selected participants in the Monport Mega Giveaway can pay 60% upfront on a machine and receive it immediately, with the remaining 40% due within 30 days.

Group Giveaway: Members can enter to win free laser marking spray or even a free laser engraver by commenting on the official giveaway video hosted by The Laser Channel on YouTube. 500 Followers Promo: Facebook group members who have 500+ followers on any social platform can message the Monport team with a screenshot to unlock a 70% off code for marking spray.

These community-focused offers aim to reward engagement and build momentum across the Monport ecosystem.

Shop Monport Mega 70W CO2 Laser Here .

Why Laser Engraving is a Profitable Power Move

Laser engraving has evolved from a creative hobby into a lucrative business tool for entrepreneurs and side hustlers alike. With the ability to customize everything from tumblers and signs to jewelry, leather, and tech accessories, laser engravers have become a cornerstone of modern product personalization.



Low material costs, high markups: Laser-cut wood signs and engraved gifts can sell at 5x or more their production cost.

Quick turnaround, big results: With Monport's high-speed fiber and CO2 lasers, creators can complete dozens of personalized items per hour.

Diversified income streams: From Etsy and Shopify to pop-up markets and wholesale orders, laser-engraved products are in demand year-round. Tax-deductible equipment: For many small businesses, a new laser machine purchase may qualify for Section 179 tax deductions.

Prime Day is the smartest time to invest , as Monport is not only slashing prices but also giving away key equipment to help makers hit the ground running. Whether launching a side business or scaling an existing shop, buyers can secure serious profit potential at a fraction of the usual startup cost.

Prime Day Deals Built for Creators

Beyond the giveaways, Monport is also launching Prime Day limited-time discounts across its full range of laser engraving machines, including:



$50 off orders over $999



$200 off orders over $3,999



$300 off orders over $5,999

Exclusive bundle deals with free accessories



Limited-Time Laser Machine Offer, High Impact

As engraving tech demand soars and global costs climb, Monport is putting power back in the hands of the maker. Prime Day 2025 deals are limited-time and only available while supplies last. Shop at and join the Monport Mega Laser Facebook Group for exclusive deals, real-time support, and community rewards.

Why Now: Prices Are Going Up

Due to rising international tariffs and global manufacturing costs, Monport will be adjusting product prices in the coming months. Prime Day 2025 is your best chance to buy at today's rates - and get rewarded with bonus tools and accessories.

Whether you're launching a side hustle or scaling a production business, now is the time to secure the laser equipment you need at unbeatable value.

About Monport



Monport Laser is a leading provider of precision laser engraving and cutting machines for makers, small businesses, and industrial professionals. Known for quality, innovation and community-driven service, Monport offers a full range of CO2 and fiber laser systems built to empower creators at every level.

