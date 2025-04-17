Fangzhou Launches Partnership For AI + Hepatitis Prevention & Control Training Center At The Greater Bay Area International Liver Disease Forum

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086), a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, partnered with the Guangdong Provincial Liver Disease Institute at the 2025 Greater Bay Area International Liver Disease Forum to launch the "AI + Hepatitis Prevention and Control Training Center". This collaboration highlights the Company's pioneering efforts in leveraging artificial intelligence for advanced liver disease management.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented, "Our role in establishing this training center highlights the Company's technological excellence and commitment to social responsibility. By integrating our AI innovations with the Institute's clinical expertise, we aim to improve access to high-quality hepatology care. Fangzhou will focus on smart screening tools and AI-assisted treatment protocols to set new standards in liver disease prevention and management."

Advancing AI-Assisted Liver Care and Patient Well-Being

The creation of the Training Center recognizes the Company's achievements in "AI-enabled full-cycle liver disease management", and also reflects the Company's expected role in continuing to apply cutting-edge AI technologies to advance liver disease prevention and treatment. As we work toward the goal of eliminating hepatitis as a major public health concern by 2030, the Company remains committed to its approach centered on patient well-being. Moving forward, the Company will continue to leverage AI as a core driver of innovation in the prevention and management of liver disease, while further enhancing standards for comprehensive full-cycle care. By deepening collaboration with research institutions, we aim to accelerate Guangdong's efforts to mitigate the impact of viral hepatitis on public health.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2024). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

About the " 2025 Greater Bay Area International Forum on Liver Diseases"

The forum gathered distinguished representatives from government, industry, academia, research, and medical sectors to address cutting-edge developments in hepatology. Through expert presentations and in-depth discussions, it established a robust academic exchange platform for eliminating viral hepatitis and advancing liver disease diagnosis and treatment, thereby fostering synergistic growth between clinical practice and scientific research.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

SOURCE Fangzhou Inc.

