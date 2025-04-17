Fosun International Ranked Top 1% In S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (China Edition) For The Second Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15 April 2025, S&P Global published the Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (China Edition). Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International") was successfully included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (China Edition) and was ranked top 1% for the second consecutive year, recognizing its continuous efforts in environmental, social and governance (ESG) over the years.

S&P Global has published its Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) for the third consecutive year, aiming to distinguish and recognize individual Chinese companies, within their industries, that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability based on S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

This year, more than 1,600 Chinese companies assessed for the CSA were considered for inclusion in the S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (China Edition). Among these companies, S&P Global identified the top performing companies in each industry and excluded some companies according to the established rules. In the end, around 160 companies with the best performance were listed in this Yearbook. To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry. In addition, only companies within each industry, with a minimum CSA score of 60 and have a score that within 1% of the industry's top-performing company can be ranked top 1% in the Yearbook.

Building on years of dedicated efforts in the ESG field, Fosun International achieved an impressive score of 70 in the 2024 S&P Global CSA, maintaining its leading position in the industry and surpassing the industry average by approximately 40 points.

As of April 2025, Fosun International ranks among the top 5% of global peers participating in the CSA and has been successfully included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2025.

In recent years, Fosun International has consistently achieved excellent results in global ESG ratings. As of now, Fosun International's MSCI ESG rating has remained AA since 2021. It received an HSI ESG rating of AA- and has been included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for years. Furthermore, Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG score was consistently higher than the global industry average and it has been continuously selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Fosun has always paid attention to the development and impact of global sustainability. It has established a sound ESG management system and integrated ESG requirements into its business management over the years. Fosun has actively leveraged its innovation and global operational strengths to address critical social issues. It has long been dedicated to philanthropy projects in areas such as rural revitalization, healthcare, educational equity, community construction, culture and art, significantly expanding its impact across global communities.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to deepen its core businesses, strengthen innovation, and drive globalization, promoting the long-term sustainable development of its business. By creating lasting value for all stakeholders, Fosun remains committed to fulfilling its mission of "Creating happier lives for families worldwide".

SOURCE Fosun

