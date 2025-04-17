Hapatune Expands Global Presence With New Life Science Marketing Subsidiary In Tokyo

"We have supported clients throughout Asia since our founding in 2019, and today we are thrilled to formally expand our footprint into Japan with the establishment of our subsidiary," said Kimo Sanderson, Founder and Technical Director of Hapatune LLC. "The bioprocessing industry is truly global, and one of the industry's geographic gems is Japan, where science & technology merge with high quality standards and a humble sincerity - all of which underpin amazing and underappreciated bioprocessing tools and services."

Venture-backed start-ups as well as established chemical and material companies throughout Japan are expanding into life science tools and service segments such as cell and gene therapies, oligonucleotides, peptides, mRNA, recombinant proteins, and drug delivery systems. "There is an abundance of incredible life science tools and technology within these companies in Japan," said Sanderson. "We are here to help them unlock their full potential by identifying unmet market needs, validating product-market fit, increasing brand awareness, demonstrating thought leadership, and promoting their offerings to the global market through digital channels. By doing so, we stay true to our mission of bringing the science of underrepresented suppliers to the global biopharmaceutical stage."

Hapatune GK is located in the Life Science Building in Nihonbashi – a vibrant district in Tokyo that serves as the hub of life sciences and biopharma in Japan. With a dedicated team on the ground led by Masa-aki Miyaji, Business Development Manager, the new Tokyo subsidiary will enhance Hapatune's ability to deliver localized marketing solutions and support for its growing client base in Japan, Korea and throughout Asia-Pacific.

About Hapatune

Hapatune is a marketing boutique that supports emerging and mid-size tools providers, CROs, and CDMOs within the cell and gene therapy, oligonucleotide, peptide, recombinant protein, mRNA, and drug delivery market segments. We accelerate their growth with services including marketing strategy, market research insights, corporate branding, marketing content creation, and targeted content distribution. Through our technical background in the bioprocess industry together with professional graphic design, technical writing, and digital marketing expertise, we rapidly advance our clients' market presence by raising awareness of their capabilities, establishing technical thought leadership, and generating demand. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Hapatune LLC