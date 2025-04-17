HTX Completes Fireblocks Off-Exchange Integration, Advancing Institutional Trading Security And Efficiency

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully integrated and launched Fireblocks Off-Exchange, a next-generation solution for institutional trading.

Continue Reading

"This integration represents a strategic expansion of HTX's institutional offerings," said Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX. "Fireblocks' state-of-the-art technology enhances our platform's security infrastructure while streamlining institutional operations within a compliant framework. Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that make HTX the preferred gateway for institutions entering the digital asset market."

This milestone reinforces HTX's commitment to delivering a secure, compliant, and seamless trading environment for its global institutional clientele.

Fireblocks Off-Exchange: Revolutionizing Institutional Asset Security

Fireblocks Off-Exchange enables institutions to securely trade digital assets by maintaining funds in self-custodied, off-exchange collateral accounts, while simultaneously receiving 1:1 credit on the exchange. This dramatically reduces counterparty risk while maintaining the speed and capital efficiency of centralized trading.

The solution facilitates rapid, low-cost settlement across platforms, ensuring assets remain under institutional-grade security throughout the trade lifecycle. A robust disaster recovery mechanism guarantees recoverability of funds even under extreme conditions, enabling institutional clients to retain control over private keys while accessing deep exchange liquidity.

HTX: Reinforcing Institutional Confidence in the Crypto Market

By deploying Fireblocks Off-Exchange, HTX strengthens its platform's regulatory posture and operational resilience-critical factors in today's evolving digital asset landscape. The integration aligns with HTX's broader mission to advance institutional participation through enhanced asset protection and compliance infrastructure.

Since the launch, HTX has onboarded numerous institutional clients and recorded a 200% increase in trading volume, validating market demand for secure off-exchange settlement models.

A Step Toward the Future of Compliant Institutional Trading

As the crypto industry continues to mature, HTX remains committed to innovation in asset protection, regulatory alignment, and institutional services. The Fireblocks Off-Exchange integration marks another key milestone in HTX's journey to provide a best-in-class, compliant trading experience tailored to institutional needs-positioning the exchange as a global leader in secure digital asset trading.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

SOURCE HTX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED