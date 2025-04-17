IHS, LLC. Completes It's Purchase Of The Prestigious Atlanta OA Center To Expand Specialty Healthcare Services In Georgia
ATLANTA, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IHS, LLC, a Georgia-based healthcare acquisition and management firm, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Atlanta Osteoarthritis Center LLC, a premier specialty clinic renowned for its excellence in regenerative knee care and chronic pain management. Located in Marietta, Georgia, this milestone acquisition marks a powerful expansion of IHS's footprint in the Southeast and reflects its bold commitment to transforming healthcare delivery through innovation, expertise, and compassionate care.
The Atlanta Osteoarthritis Center has built a stellar reputation and currently serves a dedicated base of over 5,700 active patients. Its consistent patient growth, strong community presence, and well-established operations made it a perfect addition to the IHS portfolio.
Under the agreement, IHS has acquired the clinic's full assets and will lead a seamless transition, supported by a hands-on management team focused on scaling operations, training staff, and elevating patient care to new heights.
An Exciting Future Ahead
This acquisition is just the beginning. IHS plans to introduce a dynamic suite of high-demand services, including:
-
Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE)
Genicular Ablation
Weight Loss & Nutritional Counseling
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)
Stem Cell Therapy
These cutting-edge modalities will broaden patient access to advanced treatments and position the clinic as a leader in integrated musculoskeletal and wellness care.
"Our acquisition of the Atlanta OA Clinic is a major leap forward in our mission to reimagine specialty care," said Warren Thomas, President and CEO of IHS, LLC. "With its exceptional foundation and patient loyalty, this clinic gives us a springboard to introduce transformative services that will benefit both patients and partners alike."
About IHS, LLC.:
Integrated Health Services, LLC. is a leading business acquisitions and management firm with a diverse portfolio in the medical and healthcare sectors. The company is committed to identifying and nurturing high-potential businesses, driving innovation, and delivering long-term value to its stakeholders.
Contact: For more information, please visit our website IHSLLCMGMT or contact Tariq Thomas by phone (470) 613-0998 or by email [email protected] .
