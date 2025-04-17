Shipsaving Introduces The New System To Offer A Smarter, Faster, And More Powerful Shipping Solution

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipSaving , a leading shipping software provider for e-commerce businesses, announced the launch of its new and upgraded platform, designed to offer users greater control, automation, and flexibility throughout the shipping process.

The new ShipSaving system introduces a refreshed user interface and intuitive features that simplify day-to-day shipping tasks for online sellers, brands, and personal users. With the new system, users can easily manage orders, create discounted shipping labels, and monitor shipment statuses-all in one place.

"At ShipSaving, our mission has always been to simplify and optimize the shipping experience for our customers," said Ivy Li, co-founder of ShipSaving and a recent honoree on Inc.'s 2025 Female Founders 500 list . "Last year, we expanded our services with the addition of FedEx platform account, giving users even more options on top of our competitive rates with USPS, UPS, and DHL Express. As the next step in our evolution, we're thrilled to introduce an upgraded platform that goes beyond the basics, providing sellers with the tools to ship smarter and scale with confidence."

ShipSaving's latest release addresses key pain points for e-commerce businesses by enhancing functionality across four critical areas:



Custom Branding Enhances Customer Experience: Users can now fully customize packing slips and tracking emails with their logos and brand colors. This feature helps businesses deliver a consistent, professional appearance throughout the customer journey, strengthening brand identity with minimal effort.

Automated Tracking Reduces Customer Inquiries : With the introduction of automated tracking emails, businesses can cut down on the volume of order status inquiries. Customers now receive real-time shipping and delivery updates, improving communication and enhancing the overall post-purchase experience.

Shipping Rules Boost Operational Efficiency: An upgraded shipping rules feature is now available, enabling businesses to automate shipping methods based on criteria such as SKU, weight, item quantity, total value, and destination. This enhancement reduces manual intervention and improves operational efficiency by automatically selecting carriers, package types, and shipping methods according to pre-set rules. Expanded FedEx Options with Up to 90% Off Rates: In addition to new features, ShipSaving users now have access to a broader range of FedEx domestic and international shipping services , along with FedEx shipping discounts of up to 90% off rates. The expansion offers greater flexibility to meet varying delivery speeds and budget requirements while helping businesses significantly reduce shipping costs.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with ShipSaving to continue making shipping easier for small and mid-sized businesses by streamlining shipping processes and providing access to the services businesses need to grow," said Jason Brenner, senior vice president, digital portfolio, FedEx.

ShipSaving's upgraded platform is now live, offering e-commerce businesses a seamless and efficient shipping experience. Trusted by over 50,000 online businesses across the U.S., ShipSaving delivers a smarter, more cost-effective way to ship. To learn more about ShipSaving's new system or to experience it firsthand, try it now .

About ShipSaving

Founded in 2019, ShipSaving is a leader in e-commerce shipping automation, integrating with 40+ leading carriers and e-commerce platforms. It provides users discounted shipping labels, easy order syncing, real-time shipping rates, package tracking, and more. Handling over 50 million shipments annually, ShipSaving is recognized as one of the best shipping software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, helping them reduce costs, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

CONTACT: Iris Fu, [email protected]

SOURCE ShipSaving

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED