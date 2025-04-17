SOCIETY OF INDUSTRIAL AND OFFICE REALTORS (SIOR) NAMES ACCOMPLISHED ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE AS NEW CEO

A purposeful leader known for aligning strategy with member value, Dinegar has a record of advancing organizations by delivering high quality relevant and responsive member service. He has deep experience representing commercial real estate interests, having led government and industry affairs at BOMA International and as Chief Operating Officer of The AIA.

"More professionals across the real estate landscape are recognizing the elevated expertise, full-spectrum service, and unwavering ethical standards that SIOR Global members bring to every transaction. I am honored to serve as their new CEO-because everyone deserves the caliber of quality that SIOR professionals consistently deliver," said Dinegar.

He emphasized, "This is an organization with a proud legacy and an even more dynamic future. Commercial real estate is evolving in fascinating ways, and I am privileged to help lead SIOR at such a pivotal time for our industry."

"Jim brings not only proven leadership and association expertise but also a passion for the commercial real estate landscape," said SIOR Global President Mike Ohmes, SIOR. "We're excited to welcome him into our amazing community as we work together to advance our profession and better serve and grow our members around the world."

Dinegar was selected for the position out of a number of highly qualified candidates, vetted by both executive recruiting firm Korn Ferry and an SIOR CEO Selection Committee led by SIOR Past President Patrick Sentner, SIOR.

"We are delighted to welcome Jim Dinegar as our new CEO," said Sentner. "Our search committee was excited to see the strong interest for the SIOR CEO role by so many qualified candidates. Our phenomenal organization is in great hands with Jim. His energy, integrity, and passion for our profession are exactly what SIOR needs to build on its success and continue growing for the future."

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading global society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Individuals who earn their SIOR designation adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation. Today, there are more than 4,000 SIOR members in over 50 countries.

