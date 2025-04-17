Zynext Ventures Invests In Feldan Therapeutics To Drive Innovation In Intracellular Drug Delivery

PENNINGTON, N.J. and QUÉBEC, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynext Ventures USA LLC (Zynext Ventures), the venture capital arm of Zydus Lifesciences (Zydus), today announced its investment in Feldan Therapeutics (Feldan), a Canada-based early clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering the development of treatments based on intracellular delivery of therapeutics.

Feldan's proprietary Shuttle peptide technology enables the efficient and targeted delivery of biomolecules into cells, unlocking new therapeutic possibilities. The company's lead candidate, FLD-103, is administered directly into basal cell carcinoma (BCC) lesions, where the Shuttle peptide facilitates the delivery of a Hedgehog inhibitor to its target within BCC cells. This innovative approach aims to provide BCC patients with a non-surgical treatment option that improves outcomes and significantly enhances their quality of life. Additionally, Feldan is advancing a pulmonary program that leverages the Shuttle's unique ability to transport biomolecules into hard-to-deliver lung cells to address the unmet and growing medical needs of patients with respiratory diseases.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD of Zydus Lifesciences, said, "At Zydus, we are committed towards advancing the development of novel therapeutics to addressing critical gaps in healthcare through innovation. We are pleased to support Feldan in exploring a potentially safe and targeted option for patients with dermatological and pulmonary disease and help them lead a better quality of life."

Jay Kothari, Director of Zynext Ventures, highlighted, "Feldan's platform has the potential to transform intracellular delivery and pioneer next-generation therapeutics, aligning with the disruptive innovations we aim to add to our portfolio."

"This partnership with Zynext Ventures marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to improve patients' quality of life and address critical drug delivery challenges," said François-Thomas Michaud, CEO of Feldan Therapeutics. "With Zynext Ventures' strategic expertise and shared dedication to innovation, we are well-positioned to accelerate the development of next-generation therapies."

About Zynext Ventures

Zynext Ventures is the investment arm of Zydus Lifesciences. The venture capital firm focuses on identifying and investing in promising early-stage and growth-stage companies in the healthcare sector. Zynext Ventures provides financial support, strategic guidance, and industry expertise to its portfolio companies, helping them achieve their full potential and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients.

For more details visit:

LinkedIn: Zynext Ventures

Twitter: @ZynextVentures

About Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs 27,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R & D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. Over the last decade, Zydus has introduced several innovative, first-in-class products in the market for treating unmet healthcare needs with vaccines, therapeutics, biologicals and biosimilars. For more details visit: .

About Feldan

Feldan is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of treatments based on the intracellular delivery of therapeutics. Its proprietary peptide-based technology, the Feldan Shuttle, enables the safe and efficient delivery of antisense oligonucleotides into cells, unlocking the potential for a new generation of therapies. Feldan's lead product for BCC (FLD-103) is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial, and the company's pipeline expansion is focused on skin and lung diseases.

For more details visit:

LinkedIn: Feldan Therapeutics

Logo -

SOURCE Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

