Carddepot Unveils Tech Upgrades Featuring Proprietary AI Fraud Detection

Leveraging years of transaction data and behavioral insights, CardDepot has launched its own AI-driven fraud prevention engine. Unlike third-party tools, this system is tailored specifically to the nuances of gift card transactions - helping the platform proactively flag suspicious behavior, reduce chargebacks, and ensure only legitimate users make it through checkout. This intelligent layer operates in real time, dynamically adapting to emerging threats without compromising the buyer's experience.

Stripe Partnership Enhances Speed and Payment Flexibility

Card Depot's integration with Stripe streamlines the checkout process for users and enables more payment flexibility. Shoppers can now complete purchases faster with Stripe's optimized processing of credit and debit cards, while sellers (or card suppliers) benefit from prompt, reliable payouts. The Stripe partnership also lays the groundwork for future innovations in payment flow and financial reporting on the platform.

Support for Apple Pay, Google Wallet, Amazon Pay, Cash App Pay, and Crypto

As part of its user-centric improvements, CardDepot now supports a wider range of payment methods - including Apple Pay, Google Wallet, Amazon Pay, and Cash App Pay. Additionally, the platform now accepts select cryptocurrencies, offering flexibility for customers who prefer to transact outside of traditional payment rails.

These upgrades enhance an already robust platform that helps shoppers save money on gift cards every day. Individual consumers using Card Depot gain access to discounted gift cards from hundreds of popular retailers – often letting them save up to 30% on everyday purchases like apparel, dining, travel, and more. At the same time, bulk buyers (such as businesses purchasing gift cards for employee rewards, customer incentives, or resale) benefit from Card Depot's competitive pricing and now a more secure, efficient transaction process. The combination of AI-backed security and frictionless payments is especially valuable for high-volume purchasers, who require both trust and speed when buying gift cards in bulk.

"We built CardDepot to deliver real value and real savings - but doing that at scale requires speed and security," said Fred Doctorovich, Founder and CEO of CardDepot. "By deploying AI fraud detection and our Stripe integration, we've created an environment where customers can save money and shop with confidence. Whether you're an individual snagging a few gift cards to save on your favorite stores or a business ordering in bulk for bigger savings, these updates improve the experience across the board. We're proud to continue leading the way in this industry with technology that puts our customers first."

Card Depot is positioned for significant growth in the year ahead. The company plans to continue innovating its platform with new features that leverage its AI and infrastructure, further solidifying Card Depot's leadership in the discounted gift card space. By balancing cutting-edge tech with user-friendly design, Card Depot aims to attract an even broader audience of savvy shoppers and corporate buyers looking for the best gift card discounts available online.

About CardDepot

Launched in 2020, CardDepot has grown into a leading marketplace for discounted gift cards, serving thousands of customers and businesses nationwide. Known for its rapid delivery, excellent customer service, and strong fraud controls, the company continues to redefine how consumers save on everyday purchases. For more information, visit .

