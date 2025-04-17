CYBER Express Wash Secures Strategic Investment From FTW Capital To Accelerate Growth And Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FTW Capital brings a deep understanding of the automotive landscape through its portfolio of public and private investments in auto care, aftermarket services and enabling technologies. Following extensive diligence across the express wash landscape, FTW Capital identified CYBER as a standout opportunity-earning its place as the firm's first private investment in the category, a reflection of FTW's high selectivity and long-term conviction.

"FTW shares our long-term vision of bringing a premium, innovative car wash experience to a market that's long been underserved," said Founder/CEO, Paul Horstkoetter. "Their belief in our model and commitment to quality is a huge vote of confidence in what we're building-not just for Alaska, but for where the industry is heading."

With two additional CYBER locations secured in Anchorage, the brand is primed to meet rising demand for elevated interior and exterior car care. CYBER's flagship location has already set a new standard with its express interior detail model, blending speed, service, and advanced technology; an approach no other Alaskan wash offers, and few have attempted nation-wide. FTW Capital believes CYBER's model represents the next evolution in car wash services.

"What stood out about CYBER was their forward-thinking approach to the interior express model," said Fritz Woelfel, Managing Partner at FTW Capital. "We believe this is where the industry is going- the challenge with interior services has never been demand; it's been building a model that works at scale without compromising quality and profitability. CYBER is leading that charge with the operational know-how and market insight to do it right."

Fritz continued: "CYBER offers the rare combination of an innovative concept, strong local execution, and national growth potential. In our diligence, we spoke to operators across the country. Many want to crack the interior clean model, but very few are truly ready to take it on- it requires not just technology, but the right team, training, and customer experience. CYBER gets that."

FTW's investment will fuel continued development, hiring, and infrastructure to support both local expansion and a scalable operating model. FTW Capital's track record in the automotive space brings not only capital but strategic partnership to CYBER's next chapter.

"We're excited to partner with operators who not only see the future, but are ready to build it. CYBER's approach sets the stage for the next phase in the evolution of car wash services," added Fritz.

About CYBER Express Wash

CYBER Express is a modern car wash brand built for the future of car care. Focused on elevated service, express interior detail, and state-of-the-art design, CYBER is positioned to lead a new era in express car care. Rooted in a deep respect for automotive culture and driven by a commitment to innovation, integrity, and sustainability, CYBER exists for those who expect more. Learn more at .

About FTW Capital

FTW Capital is a New York–based public-private investment firm specializing in thematic investments. The firm is built on the belief that the most compelling opportunities often lie in systemically misunderstood or overlooked markets. With a track record of identifying attractive sectors and strong operators with long-term vision, FTW invests in businesses poised for transformation, growth, and impact.

SOURCE CYBER Express Wash