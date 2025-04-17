Eastern Michigan University Expands Sustainability Efforts For A Greener Future, Highlighting Earth Day's Vision

YPSILANTI, Mich., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability through innovative initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact, fostering social responsibility, and enhancing energy efficiency. In 2022, EMU earned a bronze STARS rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. Building on this achievement, EMU continues to enhance sustainability programs through strategic partnerships, expanded curriculum offerings, and eco-friendly campus initiatives.

"With the strong support of President Smith, EMU is dedicated to sustainability efforts that ensure the long-term financial, environmental, and social well-being of the university and the broader Ypsilanti community," said Ronald Rich, chair of the EMU President's Sustainability Commission.

Eastern has recently partnered with CenTrio Energy, a district power distributor that provides clean and reliable energy solutions, to have its first sustainability manager, Meaghan Gavagan. According to Gavagan, the partnership will work on projects such as de-risked modernization of campus infrastructure, implementation of CenTrio's integrated greenhouse gas accounting tools, and development of an energy and resource dashboard visualizing campus energy use and greenhouse gas indexes.

"In this role, I look forward to collaborating with faculty, staff, and administration to advance sustainability education and optimize campus resources," said Meaghan Gavagan. "The sustainability office has the potential to create a lasting impact, and I'm excited to see how our efforts shape EMU's future."

EMU's E|Dining services are also taking action to align with the university's environmental goals. Current initiatives include:



Tracking and composting food waste in five on-campus kitchens.



Donating surplus food to local partners, such as Food Rescue US - Detroit and Swoop's Food Pantry-with nearly 1,600 pounds of food donated this semester alone.



Reducing single-use plastics by offering reusable to-go containers for students.

Minimizing high-carbon ingredients in meal preparation to lower the university's carbon footprint.

EMU also offers a variety of courses focused on environmental, social, and economic sustainability. To learn more about Eastern's sustainability efforts, visit their website .

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, EMU is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves nearly 13,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its graduate school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. Visit the University's rankings and points of pride websites to learn more. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website . To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Today .

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

