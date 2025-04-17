Ebryx Launches Llmsec: Specialized Security Services For Llms And AI Agents

Startup-Ready Support for Safe Generative AI Adoption

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As startups and mid-market tech firms increasingly embed generative AI into their products, they're encountering a new wave of security threats that traditional AppSec doesn't cover. Today, Ebryx, a global leader in next-gen cybersecurity, is announcing the launch of LLMSec - a suite of specialized security services designed to protect Large Language Models (LLMs) and autonomous AI agents in production environments.

The New Risk Landscape for AI Builders

From OpenAI-based copilots to autonomous agents built with LangChain or CrewAI, LLMs are revolutionizing development. But their complexity introduces unique vulnerabilities:



Prompt Injection & Jailbreaking – Malicious prompts can hijack model behavior

Data Leakage – Sensitive information exposed through model outputs

Agent Misuse – AI agents making unauthorized or unintended decisions

Model Supply Chain Risks – Backdoored or compromised open-source models Compliance Gaps – Challenges aligning with GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 42001

"AI teams are moving fast-but often without the guardrails they need," said Ahrar Naqvi, CEO of Ebryx. "LLMSec gives them expert-backed services to secure their generative AI initiatives without losing momentum."

LLMSec: Modular, Expert-Led Services for AI Security

LLMSec offers a flexible range of AI-native security services that integrate directly into a team's software development lifecycle (SDLC) and GenAI infrastructure.

Services include:



Prompt & Input Protection – Real-time defenses against adversarial prompts and jailbreaking

Agent Access Control – Enforcement of command permissions and safety boundaries

Behavior Monitoring – Continuous auditing of LLM outputs and model responses

Secure Model Integration – Protection for APIs, vector stores, and orchestration layers

Privacy & Compliance Monitoring – PII scanning and regulatory alignment assistance 24/7 Threat Detection & Response – Real-time alerts with expert remediation

LLMSec is built on widely recognized security best practices and insights from the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs and NIST SP 800-218A , informed by adversary tactics outlined in MITRE ATLAS .

Three Packages, Built to Fit

LLMSec services are available in three scalable packages:



Starter Shield – For AI pilots and MVPs

Growth Guard – For production-ready teams Enterprise Edge – For security-critical or regulated environments

About Ebryx

Ebryx has secured global enterprises for over 15 years. With deep expertise in cybersecurity, threat detection, and data protection, Ebryx now empowers AI-driven teams to scale safely - without compromising speed or compliance.

