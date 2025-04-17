Electronic Merchant Systems Continues Expansion With Acquisition Of Peel Payments

CLEVELAND, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS), a leader in financial technology and payment solutions, announced the acquisition of Oklahoma City-based merchant acquirer Peel Payments. This deal further bolsters EMS's distribution channels and marks a significant expansion into the petroleum/C-Store market. Peel Payments is a leader in the petroleum vertical, offering tailored solutions that will be further utilized by the EMS sales network.

This transaction provides Peel Payments additional resources for continued growth by utilizing EMS's innovative technology infrastructure, allowing for a significantly improved merchant experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peel Payments to the EMS family," said Afshin Yazdian, Executive Chairman & CEO of EMS. "Through our shared commitment to our merchants and by curating an empowering customer experience, I am confident we will forge an incredible path to mutual success. Together, we will advance our ability to serve existing clients while opening doors to new opportunities for both the Peel Pay network and our growing EMS distribution partners. I am excited to welcome Lance, Mark, and the entire Peel Pay team to our growing organization."

Founded in 2015, Peel Payments has served as a one-stop shop for merchants, specializing in vertical integration and concierge customer support. By joining EMS, Peel Payments is now an integral part of a well-established organization backed by decades of experience and industry leadership.

Mark Raftery, CEO of Peel Payments, noted, "On behalf of everyone here at Peel Payments, we are honored to embark on this exciting new chapter alongside EMS. Afshin and his exceptional team have been incredibly welcoming and have made working together seamless. I'm eager to see what we all accomplish next as we continue to drive growth and lead the charge of revolutionizing the petroleum payments market."

Lance Mitchell, President of Peel Payments, added, "In addition to our own excitement, our distribution partners, including agents and referral partners, are ecstatic to team up with EMS. We look forward to the great success this transaction will bring."

This follows a strategic majority investment by BharCap Partners, LLC , made in 2024.

About Electronic Merchant Systems

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Electronic Merchant Systems is an industry-leading merchant services provider that businesses depend on for their processing needs. Over 30,000 retail, internet, and omnichannel customers nationwide rely on the firm's diverse suite of modern payment solutions.

From credit card processing and risk management to gateways and virtual terminals, sales software, and web management, EMS offers comprehensive tools that empower businesses to thrive.

EMS further leverages the robust services of its subsidiaries, MaxxPay, Total Touch, Paysley, and PaymentCloud, to drive client success. Discover more at .

About Peel Payments

Peel Payments is a boutique credit card processing platform founded in 2015 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Peel Payments helps small businesses accept electronic payment methods. Their team of payment professionals supports clients in-house and works to offer solutions that help grow revenues for business owners across the United States. Discover more at .

