Henry Launches In Richmond As The Trusted Partner For Homeowners Looking To Protect Their Biggest Asset

Home assessment service provides impartial insights to help homeowners understand key systems, prioritize issues, and act confidently.

RICHMOND, Va., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry, a Richmond-based home concierge service, launched today following a successful private beta with 50 local homeowners. The company takes the guesswork out of home maintenance by carefully screening for risks, crafting a clear plan to address them, and supporting owners through fixes.

Co-founders Aaron Montgomery and Will Boland started Henry after their own home maintenance struggles. "Owning a home should be one of life's greatest joys-but too often, it becomes one of life's biggest headaches," said Montgomery. "Something breaks, and you're not sure who to call. Or you get three quotes, all wildly different, so you're wondering what to do. With Henry, we built the partner we wished for-an expert who learns your home, prioritizes what matters, and connects you with the right help."

"I've spent years stumped by my home's systems and botched plenty of DIY fixes," Boland added. "A leak hits, panic follows, and you're stuck with advice from 'don't sweat it' to 'sell the house!' Now, Henry is like my home's primary care physician, a friendly expert guiding me through tricky issues to a healthier home."

Henry's assessment evaluates 150+ factors like fire hazards, water intrusion points, and air quality concerns–delivering an intuitive dashboard with issues organized by urgency, repair estimates, and connections to trusted trade professionals. Its AI assistant, Hank, lets homeowners seek DIY advice and maintenance tips over text-message, personalized to each home's unique systems.

Joining the Henry founders is Steve Osberger, Head of Field Operations, whose expertise ensures that all homeowners feel confident and safe in their homes. "The typical Henry assessment uncovers at least two issues that could cost thousands if ignored," said Osberger. "We're helping people truly understand what's going on in their homes and taking proactive steps to care for them."

Early feedback from Richmond homeowners has been strong. "I received a comprehensive dashboard detailing every appliance, risk factor, and potential health issue," said one beta customer. "Now, any time I need to remember something about my home, it's all neatly organized. Henry has completely changed the way I think about preventative maintenance."

The company currently serves the greater Richmond, VA area. Visit to learn more or book an assessment.

About Henry

Henry is a home assessment and maintenance platform helping Richmond homeowners spot and solve issues before they become emergencies or expensive repairs. Combining expert in-person assessments, 24/7 AI support tailored to each home, and a network of vetted trade professionals, Henry brings clarity, confidence, and peace of mind to homeownership. Think of it as a health checkup for your house-impartial, actionable, and on your side when issues arise. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Aaron Montgomery

Co-Founder & CEO

(313) 433-7387

[email protected]

SOURCE Henry Homes, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED