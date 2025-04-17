Innophos Launches Egg Replacement Solution For Commercial Bakeries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the demand for functional egg replacers grows, manufacturers face increasing challenges due to economic factors such as fluctuating egg costs and short shelf life, supply chain disruptions, safety risks related to microbiological concerns, and more.

Proven Performance in Commercial Baking

Innophos has solved this challenge with LEVAIR® Egg Replace -designed for full or partial replacement of egg yolks and dried whole eggs in a variety of bakery applications, including cakes, donuts, muffins, and sponge cakes.

Lab Testing Results:



In plain donuts, formulations using 100% LEVAIR® Egg Replace 1000 as an egg yolk substitute showed no significant differences in texture, volume, or sensory attributes compared to those using 100% dried egg yolk. In pound cake, formulations with a 33% egg replacement using LEVAIR® Egg Replace 2000 also exhibited no noticeable differences in texture, volume, or sensory qualities compared to cakes made with 100% whole eggs.

A Win-Win for Manufacturers and Consumers

"Our new technology seamlessly integrates into bakery formulations, ensuring consistent quality and performance. It provides manufacturers with an opportunity to reduce costs and ensure a stable supply chain while maintaining the functionality of eggs," said Erhan Yildiz, Sr. Manager, Product Development at Innophos. "For consumers, it means consistent pricing, reliable supply, and high-quality baked goods. It's a solution that delivers value at every level."

With LEVAIR® Egg Replace, Innophos continues to deliver innovative, science-backed solutions that help the baking industry adapt to evolving market challenges. For more information about LEVAIR® Egg Replace, visit here .

About Innophos

Innophos is a leading global producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, multifunctional benefits for the food, beverage, pharma, nutrition, and industrial markets. Leveraging our expertise in phosphate science and technology, we partner with our customers to innovate and deliver products that excel in quality and performance. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, the company operates an integrated manufacturing footprint with locations in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. For more information, please visit .

