Quantiphi's Enterprise-Ready Generative AI Platform, Baioniq, Wins 2025 AI Excellence Award For Generative AI Innovation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced The Business Intelligence Group has awarded Quantiphi's enterprise-ready Generative AI agent, baioniq , the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in the Generative AI product category for its transformational impact on enterprise AI adoption across industries.

The Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate innovative companies, technologies and professionals that are leading the way in AI innovation. baioniq stood out for enabling organizations to own their generative AI stack, seamlessly integrating generative AI into enterprise workflows, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering measurable business value.

"This award validates what our Global 2000 customers already know-baioniq is fundamentally changing how enterprises approach generative AI adoption," Quantiphi Co-founder Asif Hasan said. "In today's AI landscape, enterprises face a critical choice: become dependent on off-the-shelf generative AI products or take control of their AI stack. baioniq empowers organizations to own their generative AI future, protect their intellectual property and drive sustainable competitive advantage. Our customers choose baioniq because it allows them to build proprietary generative AI capabilities while maintaining full control over their data, models and AI roadmap - ultimately contributing to rapid and long-term enterprise value creation."

baioniq transforms how enterprises harness generative AI by unlocking the power of their organizational knowledge. The platform enables organizations to:



Turn enterprise data into actionable intelligence through advanced search and synthesis across all systems.

Automate complex business processes through intelligent generative AI agents that understand context and business rules and can interact with enterprise systems.

Preserve and scale organizational expertise by creating AI personas that embody their best performers. Fine-tune and benchmark generative AI models tailored to specific enterprise industry needs.

"baioniq represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach generative AI adoption," Quantiphi Product Leader Kanishk Mehta said. "While others offer point solutions, we've created an enterprise generative AI platform that enables organizations to build their own AI future. Our customers - from healthcare providers that improve patient outcomes, to educational institutions that transform learning experiences, to insurers that revolutionize claims processing - aren't just implementing AI, they're creating proprietary competitive advantages that drive long-term enterprise value. This award validates our vision of empowering enterprises to own their generative AI destiny rather than being dependent on third-party platforms."

"The AI industry is evolving rapidly and it is through the efforts of companies like Quantiphi that we see real-world applications driving change," The Business Intelligence Group CEO Russ Fordyce said. "Their work exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence ."

Visit Quantiphi to learn how baioniq 's groundbreaking generative AI capabilities are transforming enterprises across the globe.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

