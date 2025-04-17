SUBARU DEBUTS ALL-NEW 2026 OUTBACK WITH BOLD NEW STYLING, UPGRADED TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATIVE SAFETY FEATURES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Subaru Outback has been one of Subaru's flagship vehicles since it went on sale 30 years ago with more than 3 million models sold in the U.S. alone while becoming a cultural icon synonymous with outdoor adventure.

The 2026 Subaru Outback will be available in Premium, Limited, Touring, Limited XT, Touring XT, and Wilderness trim levels when it goes on sale in late 2025.

Adventure-Ready Exterior and Modern Interior

The all-new 2026 Subaru Outback steers the iconic SUV in a new styling direction while staying true to its roots as a practical everyday vehicle. The new, bolder exterior design conveys a more powerful presence on the road. The front of the new Outback is stronger and broader in its appearance, with headlights vertically placed at its four corners to emphasize its functionality on- and off-road. The all-new front fascia is more upright than its predecessor, with body-color styling elements framing the headlights and larger grille for a more rugged appearance. The lower front fascia is textured for better scratch resistance and improved aerodynamics.

Along the sides, the Outback retains its signature proportions but adapts its silhouette with a boxier profile to emphasize its height and durability. The all-new Outback's flatter roofline highlights its generous cargo space and ample interior passenger space. Behind the rear passenger door, a wider rear roof pillar communicates the robust support and structural rigidity of the new Outback. Standard raised roof rails with an 800-pound static load capacity and 220-pound dynamic load rating ensure the 2026 Outback is ready for adventure, day or night. Standard crossbar measurement markers help owners align and position crossbars for easier installation and accessory placement. For the first time ever on a Subaru, a lateral load capacity rating of up to 220 pounds from the sides of the crossbars allows for hanging a hammock or clothesline.

A new rear light signature visually transfers the new Outback's tall ride height and width. A steeper rake on the rear glass opens up more cargo space, while aerodynamic and scratch-resistant cladding on the lower fascia makes everyday adventures easier and more efficient. Along with Subaru's star cluster emblem, the design at the rear features the Outback nameplate, and an embossed SUBARU brand on the lower rear fascia declutters the view and is easily removable for trailer hitch installation.

Inside, the 2026 Subaru Outback adopts a calmer, clean line design with thoughtfully placed technology and materials, including headliner inserts made with materials from 12 recycled plastic bottles. The all-new infotainment display and digital instrument cluster are aligned for convenience and accessibility, while the upper dash panel and interior layout are aligned for continuity and everyday use. The climate controls have their own dedicated hard-button and knob controls. The center console cupholders are designed for easy use, and bottle holders in each door now offer enough room for 32-ounce water bottles.

Intuitive, Advanced Technology

The 2026 Subaru Outback is equipped with an all-new, Subaru 12.1-inch infotainment display and 12.3-inch full digital instrument cluster. The new infotainment touchscreen is powered by a new advanced processor that offers more responsiveness and customizability.

The new vertically oriented menu bar within the touchscreen offers fast switching between navigation, music, and telephone operations, while an updated information bar quickly relays vehicle condition, outside temperature, and offers fast access to Subaru's new cloud-based voice recognition. Wireless Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlay® compatibility are standard and allow owners to switch between full-screen and embedded screens for the smartphone systems. Climate control functions have been moved from the touchscreen to hard-button controls below the touchscreen, making them easier to use in cold weather while wearing gloves. In addition to cloud-based voice recognition, the new Subaru touchscreen utilizes a hybrid navigation system that combines cloud-based and onboard information to quickly download relevant maps for any journey.

The 2026 Subaru Outback also comes standard with a 12.3-inch full digital instrument cluster with selectable views, including a new Calm Mode to minimize driver distraction for a more relaxing journey. A traditional, Normal Mode view displays gauges and information, while a map-focused mode offers destination assistance via the available onboard, cloud-based navigation system. When paired with a smartphone, a separate view projects turn-by-turn navigation from apps such as Apple Maps, and an EyeSight®-focused Mode displays a large, easy-to-read view of the road ahead, including surrounding vehicles.

Comfort for Every Journey

The all-new 2026 Subaru Outback brings along more space for passengers and cargo than any previous Outback, ensuring driver and passengers arrive prepared for their next adventure. In addition to innovative cargo solutions, the new Outback offers more space, more comfort, and smarter designs for its passengers.

Thanks to a 2-inch taller roofline and an all-new design, the Outback offers 34.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity, larger by 2 cubic feet than its predecessor. The cargo area is also 2 inches taller, while the load floor width spans 43.3 inches, wider than its competitors. Flexible and durable interior utility hooks offer tie down points for gear and can be used in the liftgate to hold items such as lanterns or wet gear, up to 6 pounds.

Front and rear passengers get more headroom in the new Outback, and new low-fatigue seats mounted directly onto the chassis improve long-distance comfort and reduce head movement on longer drives. Lateral sway in the new Outback has been reduced by 42% compared to its predecessor, and an adjustable driver's seat cushion helps to support legs for longer journeys.

Inside the cabin, the new Subaru Outback is quieter and more refined thanks to sound-absorbing materials used in the roof and headliner. Wind noise has been reduced by 10% thanks to aerodynamic elements in the body sides and roof rails.

Inside, in addition to larger bottle holders, the redesigned front cupholders are more accessible and securely hold small beverages with redesigned supports, or open larger than before for bigger beverages. A new clip for the front passenger enables secure smartphone charging via standard USB ports without tangled cords for the driver. Additionally, innovative storage solutions such as a standard, configurable, and washable tonneau cover made from recycled materials in the cargo area help safeguard goods, keep dirty and clean items separate, create a useful partition for pets riding securely in the rear, or cover the rear bumper to prevent scratches.

Upgraded and Advanced Safety Features

Every 2026 Subaru Outback is equipped with the latest-generation EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, which includes Front Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Sway Warning, Emergency Stop Assist, Front Cross Traffic Braking, Acceleration Override Assist, Vibrating Haptic Steering Wheel, and Lane Departure Warning. Additionally, the new Outback adds available Emergency Stop Assist with Safe Lane Selection, Pre-Curve Speed Control, Highway Active Lane Change Assist, Highway Automatic Resume Assist, and driver-supported Highway Hands Free Assist up to 85 mph. The latest iteration of EyeSight® incorporates three forward-facing cameras and newly added radar sensors for additional support.

For the first time on any Subaru, Emergency Stop Assist with Safe Lane Selection activates if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control. If the driver becomes unresponsive, the system will change lanes if needed to pull the vehicle over safely to the shoulder, activate the hazard lamps, notify emergency services, and unlock the doors for first responders.

On designated highways, certain trims of the new Outback can travel at speeds up to 85 mph hands-free with driver supervision to help reduce fatigue on longer journeys. On curvy roads with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Curve Speed Control can help to slow the vehicle in its lane before the curve for easier driving.

A new, wider-angle mono camera for EyeSight® can help spot pedestrians and cyclists sooner, while a new standard haptic-feedback steering wheel warning relays information to drivers quicker.

Dynamic Performance

The new 2026 Subaru Outback is available with a revised 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, making 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, paired to a Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with 8-speed manual shift mode, and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Available on Outback XT models and exclusive to Outback Wilderness, a 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER® engine delivers 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, paired with a Lineartronic® CVT with 8-speed manual shift mode and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.

All trims of the Outback are equipped with a revised X-MODE® system for better performance off-road in a variety of conditions. X-MODE can now be toggled via a steering wheel-mounted switch so drivers can keep their eyes on the trail ahead. A revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system offers faster center differential lockup for reduced wheelspin and incorporates steering angle data for better stability at turn-in and cornering on higher-speed roads.

The 2026 Outback's steering is enhanced with a version of the WRX's dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, providing a more direct and natural steering feel with greater responsiveness. The steering rack's variable gear ratio has been tuned for better low-speed handling while retaining excellent stability at higher speeds.

Every 2026 Outback has 8.7 inches of ground clearance – more than many body-on-frame, full-size SUVs – while retaining a comfortable step-in height and low cargo floor for easy loading and unloading. For the first time on Outback, 19-inch wheels are available on certain trims, while the new Outback Wilderness rides atop 17-inch wheels and chunky all-terrain tires.

More information, detailed specifications, and pricing information will be available closer to launch in late 2025.

