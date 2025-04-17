Syzygy Plasmonics' Unit Sets New Standard For Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production Efficiency
Syzygy's revolutionary biogas-to-SAF method is unlocking new possibilities. Its modular design monetizes valuable biogas sources from dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater sites into valuable biogas sources, without the need for pipelines or costly infrastructure.
"Syzygy's groundbreaking biogas-to-SAF technology is reshaping sustainable aviation fuel production. This demonstration plant achieves Syzygy's first major step in our mission to expand SAF production and transform energy. We will build on this milestone by continuing to enhance performance in Houston while developing biogas to SAF projects built around our technology globally."– Trevor Best, CEO of Syzygy Plasmonics.
Syzygy will continuously enhance performance and test various feedstocks to support further project development opportunities, customer testing and validation of the GHG e-Reforming TM unit capabilities.
About Syzygy Plasmonics
Syzygy Plasmonics, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has pioneered a disruptive platform technology that uses the power of light to meet significant challenges for the petrochemical industry in meeting the demand for lower carbon products, including sustainable aviation fuels. Syzygy continually innovates pathways to electrify fuel technologies and enable new market development.
