Syzygy Plasmonics' Unit Sets New Standard For Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production Efficiency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Current approaches to SAF require expensive credits or a high price to cover production costs. Syzygy's novel approach uses inexpensive biogas that would otherwise be flared or sold at commodity prices into reasonably priced SAF. This monetizes stranded, valuable feedstock assets, fulfilling critical demand for low carbon aviation fuels. Biogas projects require expensive technologies to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) via CO2 separation. Syzygy's novel approach uses biogas directly from an anaerobic digester or landfills with minimal preparation to produce syngas for SAF or other industry standard renewable transportation fuels.

Syzygy's revolutionary biogas-to-SAF method is unlocking new possibilities. Its modular design monetizes valuable biogas sources from dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater sites into valuable biogas sources, without the need for pipelines or costly infrastructure.

"Syzygy's groundbreaking biogas-to-SAF technology is reshaping sustainable aviation fuel production. This demonstration plant achieves Syzygy's first major step in our mission to expand SAF production and transform energy. We will build on this milestone by continuing to enhance performance in Houston while developing biogas to SAF projects built around our technology globally."– Trevor Best, CEO of Syzygy Plasmonics.

Syzygy will continuously enhance performance and test various feedstocks to support further project development opportunities, customer testing and validation of the GHG e-Reforming TM unit capabilities.

To learn more about how Syzygy Plasmonics' technology can leverage your biogas feedstocks or meet your SAF supply needs, please contact Murtuza Marfani at [email protected] .

About Syzygy Plasmonics

Syzygy Plasmonics, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has pioneered a disruptive platform technology that uses the power of light to meet significant challenges for the petrochemical industry in meeting the demand for lower carbon products, including sustainable aviation fuels. Syzygy continually innovates pathways to electrify fuel technologies and enable new market development.

